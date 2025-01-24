Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Images of Daughter Matilda’s First Trip to Disneyland: ‘Truly Unforgettable’

The actress shared an Instagram carousel from her family day out on Wednesday, Jan. 22

Kaley Cuoco is making memories with her baby girl!

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the actress, 39, shared images from her 21-month-old daughter Matilda's first visit to Disneyland.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the trip, the tot beamed as she sported a gold sequin Mickey Mouse headband and rode on Dumbo the Flying Elephant alongside Cuoco and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

Tom's mother Laurie Pelphrey also featured in the slides, which included a ride on a carousel horse and a video of her seeing Elsa from Frozen glide past on a parade float.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco with daughter Matilda and fiancé Tom Pelphrey

“🧚 We were unsure if Matilda was too young for a trip to @disneyland …. ✨ we were so wrong!,” Cuoco’s caption read. “Best decision we ever made , and memories we will never ever forget. The look on her face for the entire day was truly unforgettable! Thank you @disneyparks 🧚.”

Taking to the comment section, many couldn’t help but gush about the sweet moments.

“Seeing Disneyland through your precious Matilda's eyes had to be the BEST experience!,” one person wrote.

Another added, “You can never go wrong with a trip to Disney so adorable love the Mickey ears.”

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco, Matilda and Tom Pelphrey at Disneyland

Matilda’s adorable photos come after her mom shared photos of her wearing a tulle dress at her aunt Briana Cuoco's wedding to Brian Logan Dales on New Year’s Eve. Holding her parents' hands, she also had the honor of being a flower girl for the nuptials.

The ceremony, which took place at the Cathedral of St. Vibiana in Los Angeles, also saw Cuoco act as the officiator.

In a sweet moment, Cuoco shared an adorable shot of Matilda crying as they posed with the bride, followed by an image of her smiling as she turned away from the camera.







