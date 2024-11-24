Kaley Cuoco Surprises ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Jim Parsons On Broadway: “Reunited”

No Bazinga here: A reunion of The Big Bang Theory cast was in store as Kaley Cuoco recently visited former co-star Jim Parsons on Broadway.

In a sweet Instagram Story shared earlier today, the Based on a True Story star was pictured embracing Parsons, encouraging people to view his performance in Our Town.

“Go see Jim Parsons in @ourtownbroadway ! It is beyond!” the actress wrote. “I surprised him 🥹,” she added alongside a sticker that read “reunited.” (See the picture below.)

The impromptu reunion in New York City comes five years following the conclusion of the popular CBS sitcom, which ran for 12 seasons from 2007 through 2019, becoming the longest-running multi-cam series in television history.

Earlier this year it was announced that the revival of the classic Thornton Wilder production would be led by a 28-actor cast including star Parsons, Zoey Deutch, Katie Holmes, Ephraim Sykes and Richard Thomas. The strictly limited engagement, directed by Kenny Leon, began previews at the Barrymore Theatre on Sept. 17 ahead of an opening on Oct. 10. The play was last revived in 2002, featuring Paul Newman as the Stage Manager (now taken up by Parsons).

Our Town is set in the mythical village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, originally opening on Broadway in 1938, when it won the Pulitzer Prize. Per the play’s plot synopsis, “In Wilder’s timeless tale of a small town, a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive.”

Parsons, who has returned to the stage after his breakout success on The Big Bang Theory, made his Broadway debut in 2011. The Golden Globe and four-time Emmy winner added a Tony nom to his list of accolades earlier this year for his work in Mother Play.

