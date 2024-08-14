Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Have you seen anyone happier than Kaley Cuoco around Tom Pelphrey? The two actors literally light each other up, and it's so cute to watch. With a wedding on the horizon, take a look at their complete relationship journey, starting with the latest updates.

2024

August 14: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey reveal that they got engaged over the weekend.

March: Matilda turns one! Cuoco shares some sweet moments from her and Pelphrey's first year as parents.

2023

November: A most adorable Thanksgiving surprise: Matilda says “mama” for the first time.

May: Pelphrey opens up to Glamour about his year of Kaley. “She understands me in a way that I've never had before. She appreciates all the sides of me, even some of the sides that I am not crazy about in myself. That is the greatest gift, truly, I've ever forgotten. And that makes me want to be really good at giving that gift back every day,” he said.

“It's been incredible. Life feels a little bit like a fairy tale. We just celebrated a year together and everything has changed. And yet every step of the way has never even felt like a decision to be made or a choice. It's just like, this is what happens now and this is what happens next. And now we have a beautiful daughter.”

Cuoco shares updates from her postpartum treatments.

March: On March 30, 2023, Cuoco gives birth to Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓” Cuoco later shares.

January: Their friends and family gather for a blow-out baby shower.

2022

October: The couple announces that they are expecting a baby girl.

September: Pelphrey and Cuoco make their first joint red carpet appearance at the Emmys, where they are both nominated.

The same month, Cuoco tells the world how it was “love at first sight.”

July: In a sweet birthday tribute, Cuoco says Pelphrey “saved” her “in all ways.”

May: The pair go public on Instagram with some sweet instant pictures and step out together later that month.

April, a bit later: Right on cue, Cuoco meets Pelphrey at the season premiere of Netflix's Ozark. "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," Cuoco told USA Today. "It hit me. It was love at first sight."

For his part, Pelphrey didn't realize what a huge star she was as a result of The Big Bang Theory, and hadn't seen any of her projects. “Matter of fact, when I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom’s partner—who apparently was a Big Bang Theory fan—was there, and he kept calling her Penny,” Pelphrey told W Magazine.

“I had no clue what was going on,” he said. “So I pulled Kaley aside, like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t understand what’s happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?’ She’s like, ‘That’s my character in The Big Bang Theory.’”

April: Cuoco, who is divorced from both Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook, tells Glamour, “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship," but, “I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.” You trying to make liars out of us, Cuoco?

