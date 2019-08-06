Kallang Alive: sports precinct to have football and tennis hubs, velodrome and more

SINGAPORE — A tennis centre, a football hub, a speed climbing wall, and the first cycling velodrome to be built in Singapore.

Those are some of the new sports facilities that Singaporeans can look forward to in the next six to seven years at the Kallang Alive precinct, the area around the current Singapore Sports Hub.

The development of this precinct is among 15 recommendations announced on Tuesday (6 August) by Sport Singapore (SportSG), the country’s sports governing body, as it charts its next steps in its Vision 2030 sports blueprint for the nation.

As part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s plans to rejuvenate the Kallang River over the next 20 years, the Kallang Alive precinct is envisioned to be a destination where Singapore residents can participate in community sports activities, as well as enjoy world-class entertainment and sporting action.

Works begin on football hub, tennis centre

Work has begun on the new Kallang Football Hub and Kallang Tennis Centre.

The Kallang Football Hub, to be built on the former Kallang baseball/softball field, will comprise a full-sized natural turf pitch, complemented by artificial turf pitches, a half-size pitch for five- or seven-a-side matches, and four sheltered futsal pitches.

The new Kallang Football Hub in the Kallang Alive precinct. (INFOGRAPHIC: Sport Singapore) More

It will also house the sport’s National Training Centre, as well as the ActiveSG Football Academy. Its facilities will be open to the public for community programmes and bookings.

Meanwhile, the Kallang Tennis Centre, which will replace one of the outdoor carparks near the Leisure Park Kallang, features both sheltered and open courts. Like the football hub, it will house the National Training Centre as well as the ActiveSG Academy for the sport.

The new Kallang Tennis Centre in the Kallang Alive precinct. (INFOGRAPHIC: Sport Singapore) More

Cycling enthusiasts can finally look forward to seeing the first velodrome in Singapore, as SportSG is conducting a feasibility study on building this facility.

It is also collaborating with the National Youth Council for a possible Youth Hub, which may features new and extreme sports facilities for speed climbing and parkour.

The proposed velodrome in the Kallang Alive precinct. (INFOGRAPHIC: Sport Singapore) More

Redeveloping Kallang Theatre

Plans for the Kallang Alive precinct include a redevelopment of the aging Kallang Theatre, which was built in 1970 and hosted major theatre productions as well as National Day Rallies.

SportSG has initiated a Request For Information process for ideas on the redevelopment of the theatre. So far, seven parties have sounded their interest in the project, and the development could include a multi-purpose indoor arena capable of hosting esports events, a themed hotel and an international sports medicine centre, as well as office spaces.

An artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of Kallang Theatre in the Kallang Alive precinct. (INFOGRAPHIC: Sport Singapore) More

