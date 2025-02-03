Kam Saunders of Eras Tour Fame Danced for Chappell Roan's 2025 Grammys Performance: Spot Him Here

"Yes.. that was me in Pink Pony Club," the dancer who joined Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour confirmed

Kam Saunders is in his Chappell Roan era at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The Eras Tour dancer who performed with Taylor Swift throughout her massive concert run was onstage for Roan's performance of "Pink Pony Club" at the Grammys at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Saunders posted on his Instagram Stories after the vibrant performance that he was part of the massive ensemble dressed up as rodeo clowns. "Yes.. that was me in Pink Pony Club," he wrote with a mirror selfie complete with a cowboy hat.

Kam Saunder/Instagram Kam Saunders in 2025

"Took that makeup off IMMEDIATELY to save my skin," he noted, adding that an Instagram post was coming soon. The dancer also shared pictures with arrows focusing in on exactly where he was for the performance.

Swifties online were quick to spot Saunders onstage. "Yas, Pink Pony Kam!!! 🤠," one fan account gushed. "Anyone catch our #TSTheErasTour dancing king during Chappell's performance? 👀 #GRAMMYs."

"is this kam saunders ?!??? he posted something about chappell and the grammys the other day," another wrote sharing a picture from the performance.

Kevin Winter/Getty Chappell Roan and Kam Saunders perform at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025

During the Eras Tour, Saunders became a fan favorite, perhaps known best for being part of the "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" costume change skit and his fun shout-outs during "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

After the Eras Tour concluded in December, Saunders shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. "I have not stopped crying since Sunday," he began. "And because of that simple fact, I’m not quite ready with the proper words to encapsulate this entire experience and the past 2 years of my life."

He then paid tribute to Swift, 35. "You have steered the HELL out of this ship. So gracefully!! With poise, confidence, heart, passion, kindness, utter bravery and love!!! Every SECOND of this with you I felt seen, honored, celebrated, valued, respected… babe, I would follow you anywhere at any time in any universe in EVERY lifetime."

"It has been the honor of my life to have been at your side night after night! I won’t get too carried away because I know you have a birthday coming up and I’ll probably have some more overly sentimental s--- to say. LMFAO 😂😂😂 But I love you! Thank you!"

CBS Kam Saunders and Chappell Roan perform at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025

Roan, 26, took home the best new artist award from the Feb. 2 awards show. In her acceptance speech, she spoke about the importance of providing musicians with healthcare.

"Because I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor, and when I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt and like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in a pandemic and could not afford health insurance," she said.

The "Good Luck, Babe!!" singer — who had been open about her mental health in the past — said it was "devastating to feel so committed to my art" yet "betrayed by the system."

