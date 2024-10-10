Kamala Harris Accepts CNN Town Hall Invite As Donald Trump Declines Doing Another Presidential Debate

Kamala Harris has accepted a CNN invite to do a town hall on Oct. 23, after a deadline passed at noon ET today for both candidates to do a presidential debate on the network.

Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would not do another debate, saying that it was too late in the process. “There will be no rematch!” Trump said.

Harris had already accepted the CNN debate for an Oct. 23 matchup. The network had given Trump’s campaign a deadline of today to respond, even though he had said that he would not do another. Fox News also proposed debates on two dates later this month, but the former president has not accepted those, either.

In lieu of a debate, the network earlier today proposed individual town halls with the candidates.

“Donald Trump fears another debate where Vice President Harris would hold him accountable in front of tens of millions of Americans,” campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

The CNN town hall will be live in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state where both campaigns have invested heavily in ads and get-out-the-vote resources.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a query as to whether he would accept a CNN town hall.

