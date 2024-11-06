Kamala Harris Has Addressed the Nation for the First Time Following the 2024 Election Loss

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the public for the first time after losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump, walking up to the podium at Howard University (her alma mater) to "Freedom" by Beyoncé, as she has done throughout her campaign.

Starting her speech, the Vice President said, "I love you back," to applause.

"So let me say. My heart is full today. My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me full of love for our country and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

She gave love to her husband Doug, her family, the Walz family, the Bidens, and her team, and said she was proud of the race she ran over 107 days of campaigning.

Earlier today, a senior adviser to the vice president revealed Kamala respected political tradition by reaching out to Trump prior to addressing the nation at large. “In the call, she told him that she would work with President Biden to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, unlike what we saw in 2020. She also made clear that she hopes he will be a President for all Americans,” her campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon penned to staff in a letter obtained by NBC News, per the outlet.

In turn, the Trump campaign released its own statement about the conversation. “President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. “President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country.”

