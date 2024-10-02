Kamala Harris Arrives in Georgia to Survey Damage From Hurricane Helene

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 2, to survey the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Helene and meet with impacted families.

Video released on Harris’s X page shows the presidential nominee exiting the plane at Augusta Regional Airport.

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, delivered remarks on Helene while in Augusta, thanking first responders and local officials and providing an update on the Biden administration’s plan to support recovery efforts. Credit: Kamala Harris via Storyful

