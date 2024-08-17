Kamala Harris braces for Gaza mass protest at Democrat convention

Kamala Harris faces being greeted by 100,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The city’s police force said it was preparing “for the worst possibilities” amid warnings the event could descend into chaos not seen since the height of the Vietnam War protests.

Protesters have pledged to “fill the streets” in opposition to the Biden administration’s support for Israel.

The protests are expected to mirror similar demonstrations in Chicago during the party’s convention in 1968, when opponents of the Vietnam War clashed violently with the police and overshadowed the presidential campaign of Hubert Humphrey.

Despite the looming headache for Ms Harris, she did have cause to celebrate this weekend with new polls showing her leading Donald Trump in several swing states, including North Carolina, which he won in the 2020 election.

Democratic strategists believe a new path to the White House has opened up in the “Sun Belt” swing states of Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada since Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on July 21.

Mr Biden was previously trailing Trump in Western swing states, suggesting his only route back to the presidency would involve midwestern battlegrounds including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

However, Ms Harris’s performance in a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday suggests she could build the required 270 electoral college delegates with wins in states Mr Biden was set to lose.

The party’s convention, which begins on Monday, will see Ms Harris accept the Democratic nomination after a frantic four weeks of campaigning that followed Mr Biden’s decision to stand down.

Analysts said Ms Harris’s improved performance in some swing states could be attributed to her popularity with younger liberal voters, who are disproportionately likely to vote based on the party’s position on the war in Gaza.

She has also proved more popular with women, Latinos and black Americans than Mr Biden, the data suggest.

Ms Harris declined to preside over the Senate Chamber during a visit of Benjamin Netanyahu to Congress last month, in a move interpreted as an attempt to distance herself from the Israeli government.

The vice president has been more critical of Israel’s ongoing military operation in southern Gaza, which has enraged some Democratic voters and congressmen in Washington.

The convention will likely produce a flashpoint between Ms Harris and pro-Palestine protesters, who staged a mass demonstration in response to Mr Netanyahu’s visit, and burnt an effigy of him near the Capitol building.

Larry Snelling, a Chicago police superintendent, told the Wall Street Journal: “We have absolutely prepared for the worst possibilities.

“We’re not necessarily expecting that. We hope that doesn’t happen. But if people come here with bad intentions and we have to respond, we’re ready to do that.”

Hatem Abudayyeh, an activist with the US Palestinian Community Network, said: “We understand what it means to fill the streets of a global city like Chicago at a time when the entire world is watching. Our message is going to be heard loud and clear.”

Police insisted the protests will not descend into violence seen on the streets in 1968, when heavy-handed law enforcement tactics were blamed.

Officers are planning to use bicycles as roadblocks to prevent protesters from gaining access to the United Centre in downtown Chicago, which will play host to Ms Harris and other Democratic grandees including Mr Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Three major marches are planned on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and will highlight protesters’ concerns about the Gaza war, reproductive rights and LGBTQ issues.

One group, Behind Enemy Lines, is planning a demonstration at the Israeli consulate in Chicago and has told its supporters to “make bruises from Chicago police batons the 2024 back to school Fall fashion!”

Trump has condemned pro-Palestine demonstrations and is thought to be planning a crackdown on the protests if he wins this year’s presidential election.

He has suggested he would be willing to deploy the US military on streets to deal with any riots, in a plan that has raised concerns from civil liberties groups.

The former president has also rejected calls from some allies to abandon personal attacks on Ms Harris in response to her boost in the polls.

Some figures, including the former primary contender Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump’s former aide Kellyanne Conway, have said he should focus more on policy issues, including illegal migration and inflation.

On Thursday, Trump said he was “entitled to personal attacks”, adding: “I’m very angry at her.”

