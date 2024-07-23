Kamala Harris called a 'diversity hire' and an 'escort' by Republicans after Biden's endorsement
Donald Trump loyalists and GOP lawmakers attacked Kamala Harris with racist and sexist accusations following an endorsement from President Joe Biden.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear mocked the former president and his running mate with just one line.
Trump followers were in a tizzy after the former vice president thanked Biden for "putting the interests of our Nation ahead of his own" by ending his campaign.
They summed up the exchange with one mocking word.
Donald Trump’s niece flipped one of the former president’s favorite lines of attack.
“This is the way that Trump loses,” the conservative attorney said.
The former Trump aide’s criticism of Kamala Harris on Fox News earned a mocking response from her ex-husband.
The MSNBC host ripped Trump and his "most ardent super fans" after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.
“There’s wrong & then there’s REALLY?” one critic wrote.
Many of the marquee names in Democratic politics began quickly lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, but one towering presence in the party held back: Barack Obama. The former president has not yet endorsed Harris; in fact, he did not mention her once in an affectionate — if tautly written — tribute to President Joe Biden that was posted on Medium shortly after Biden decided to bow out Sunday. “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dea
Charlamagne Tha God called out Jake Tapper during a live CNN interview discussing the presidential race in the potential Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. The Breakfast Club co-host appeared on the cable news network with Angela Rye. Tapper asked Rye if America was ready to elect a former prosecutor as president. “Jake, I don’t even …
"So now that Trump is the oldest person running for President — is that going to be the top news story from the media for the next several months? Or no?" — @notcapnamerica
The former president took a shot at ABC News, which is set to host the debate in September.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly said that former president Donald Trump is now the oldest presidential candidate in history. He is the oldest presidential nominee. The article has been corrected. - - -Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. After weeks of intense focus on President Biden’s health and age that ended with his withdrawal from the campaign on Sunday, the script has flipped: Former presi
Putin previously said he would prefer Biden to be in the White House over Trump.
North Korean state media commented on the U.S. presidential race on Tuesday, rejecting the possibility of dialogue no matter which candidate wins and dismissing former President Trump's relationship with Kim Jong Un.
Five months after a New York judge held Donald Trump liable for committing business fraud, the former president on Monday appealed his $454 million civil fraud case. Trump and his co-defendants asked New York's Appellate Division to overturn February's ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron that found that the former president fraudulently inflated his net worth to secure better business deals. "It violates centuries of New York case law holding that NYAG cannot sue to vindicate alleged violations that are purely private in nature -- and, in this case, do not exist at all," defense lawyers wrote in a 95-page filing.
Bianna Golodryga speaks with former Republican strategist Sarah Longwell about Biden’s decision to drop out of the race for president.
Sean O’Brien said all the right things to all the wrong people. Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Josh Hawley’s record on worker rights is a disaster. | Opinion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the Secret Service resigned Tuesday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump that unleashed an outcry about how the agency failed in its core mission to protect current and former presidents.
Two days before Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 race, donors complained of a ‘mismanaged’ call about the president’s future