Kamala Harris Is Calling Her Finalists for VP Running Mate

Kamala Harris will announce any moment who she has chosen to be her vice presidential running mate.

She is placing phone calls to her finalists Tuesday morning to thank her runners up and congratulate the winner—the man she has picked to be No. 2 on the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket, a source familiar with the warp speed vetting process told the Daily Beast.

The finalists who have been furiously campaigning for Harris over the past two weeks include: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ); Govs. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Andy Beshear of Kentucky and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg of Indiana.

The field in recent days appeared to have narrowed to Shapiro, Walz and Kelly, who reportedly met with Harris at the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory on Sunday. And according to Reuters, the field narrowed even further Monday afternoon to Shapiro and Walz, the dark horse candidate who coined the label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.

Harris, who became the instant presumptive Democratic nominee for president the day President Joe Biden caved to intense pressure to exit the race, will appear in Philadelphia this evening with her newly chosen running mate to kick off a battleground state tour.

