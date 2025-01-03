Kamala Harris Comforts Senator's Son Who Tells Her 'I'm Sorry You Didn't Win'

Vice President Kamala Harris comforted a senator’s son on Friday, January 3, after he told her he was “sorry” she didn’t win the election.

The Vice President was swearing in Ruben Gallego as Arizona’s junior senator when his son Michael told Harris “I’m sorry you didn’t win.”

Harris then comforted the boy, giving him a hug.

“Oh, you know what, sweetheart … don’t you worry about it. There’s still so much work to do. We’re not defeated,” she tells him. Credit: CSPAN via Storyful

Video Transcript

Long day, isn't it?

It's a long day, I know, but you know what, it's really, hm, you did one already.

Oh, you know what sweetheart, but you know what?

ADVERTISEMENT

You know what?

Don't you worry about it because there's still so much work to do.

So it's not that we've been, we're not defeated, right?

You know that we're defeated me?

Are we defeated?

No, we're not defeated, right?

That's right.

That's right.

OK, you ready?

Yeah.

OK, your rain.

OK. Do you solemnly swear that you will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, that you will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, that you take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that you will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which you are about to enter.

So help you God.

Congratulations, Senator.

Congratulations.

OK, wait a minute, come here.

I need a high five.

Come here.

Come on.

There we go.

High five.

There we go.

There we go.

123.

Good.