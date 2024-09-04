Kamala Harris didn't pledge to shutter X. Clip is from 2019, refers to Trump | Fact check

The claim: Kamala Harris said she will shut down X if elected

A Sept. 2 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows images of Vice President Kamala Harris and Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, formerly Twitter.

“BREAKING NEWS Kamala said she would shut down X – Twitter – if she gets elected,” reads text included in the post, which appears to be a screenshot of a social media post.

The Instagram post received more than 700 likes in two days. A similar version accumulated hundreds of additional likes. A version of the claim was amplified on X by former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Our rating: False

The claim mischaracterizes a statement Harris made in 2019 about then-President Donald Trump’s activity on X. There is no credible evidence she has said she would close the entire platform upon her election.

Clip is from 2019, includes reference to Trump’s account

Musk, who bought Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion, has feuded for months with a Supreme Court justice in Brazil who ordered the platform to block some accounts accused of spreading misinformation and hate. Labeling the order censorship, Musk closed X’s offices in the country. After Musk missed a deadline to identify a legal representative, the judge on Aug. 30 ordered the “immediate suspension” of the platform across Brazil.

But contrary to the claim in the Instagram post, there is no credible evidence of Harris – who operates two accounts on the platform – saying she would take similar action in the U.S. if she were elected president. It mischaracterizes a statement she made in 2019 in reference to Trump’s activity on what was then called Twitter, not X as a whole.

The Instagram post includes a clip of Harris speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper about social media. It begins with Harris saying an unspecified man “has lost his privileges."

Harris continues by saying, “And the bottom line is that you can't say that you have one rule for Facebook and you have a different rule for Twitter. The same rule has to apply, which is that there has to be a responsibility that is placed on these social media sites to understand their power. They are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation, and that has to stop.”

But that clip is not new. It is from Harris's October 2019 interview after the Democratic primary presidential debate. The full transcript makes clear she is talking about Trump and advocating for his suspension from Twitter for violating its terms of service, a point she also made during the debate and during other interviews at the time.

Harris further explained her position at another point in the interview, arguing that comments by Trump about a whistleblower whose complaint sparked Trump’s first impeachment amounted to witness intimidation. The whistleblower – later revealed to be Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman – said in his complaint that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to interfere in the 2020 presidential election by investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Additionally, there is no indication of the action in the Democratic Party’s platform, which outlines its priorities for 2024. While the 91-page document includes a reference to increased accountability for social media platforms for the purported harm they cause, it makes no mention of shuttering any of them.

USA TODAY reached out to spokespeople for the Harris campaign, Kennedy and X, along with several social media users who shared the post but did not immediately receive responses that address the claim.

The Associated Press and Lead Stories debunked versions of the claim.

