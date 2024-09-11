Kamala Harris, Donald Trump meet again, shake hands at 9/11 memorial service

WASHINGTON -

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump followed a night of tense debate with a day of solemn tribute on Wednesday, briefly shaking hands before a 9/11 memorial services in at Ground Zero in New York City.

Harris and Trump, who had a more awkward handshake just before Tuesday's contentious debate, planned to attend other 9/11 memorial services throughout the day. They started with the ceremony at the site of the twin towers that were the first targets of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 9, 2021.

As loved ones read out the names of the fallen on 9/11, Harris and Biden stood on the front row just a few feet away from Trump and running mate JD Vance.

Later in the morning, the candidates are scheduled to attend a service at Shanksville, Pa., the field where a hijacked plane crashed amid a battle between passengers and 9/11 hijackers.

Harris and President Joe Biden also plan to attend a memorial service at the Pentagon, another target on 9/11.

"Today is a day of solemn remembrance as we mourn the souls we lost in a heinous terrorist attack on September 11, 2001," Harris said in a statement before the ceremonies. "We stand in solidarity with their families and loved ones."

The 23rd anniversary of 9/11 came the morning after a debate in which Harris pounded Trump for his volatility and his conservative economic and military plans while Trump angrily denounced the Biden-Harris administration.

Trump rants also highlighted the debate, including discredited conspiracy theories that migrants in an Ohio city are killing and eating dogs and cats.

According to a CNN "flash poll," most registered voters who watched the debate said Harris outperformed Trump; the margin was 63%-37%.

While the candidates took a pause from politics for 9/11, their campaigns moved forward with the campaign.

The Harris team sent out fundraising solicitations celebrating her performance but reminding supporters that "debates don't win elections."

"This race will be very close," Harris said in a fundraising e-mail.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump shake hands at 9/11 memorial service