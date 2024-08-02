Is Kamala Harris eligible to be president? Yes, even if fake news says otherwise

Kamala Harris is almost certainly going to be the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential candidate. But is she actually eligible for the role, considering that both her parents were born abroad? Spoiler alert – the answer is yes. Harris was born in the United States and, as a natural born citizen, can run and serve as president under the Constitution. But fake news casting doubts about her citizenship and eligibility has been circulating widely online since she announced her candidacy.

If you only have a minute…

A large number of pro-Trump accounts on X have been claiming that Kamala Harris isn’t actually eligible to serve as president as both of her parents were born abroad.

However, Harris was born in the United States and is, thus, a “natural born citizen”. Under the US Constitution, this means she can serve as president.

Donald Trump was already peddling these false claims about Harris’s citizenship status back in August 2020. Back then, 40 American legal scholars signed an open letter explaining “just how baseless this idea is, and how it runs completely counter to the meaning of both Article II and Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment” of the US Constitution.

The fact check, in detail:

United States Vice President Kamala Harris had barely announced her bid for the presidency when fake news about her started circulating widely online.

Their claim? That Harris isn’t eligible because her parents weren’t born in the United States. Her mum was born in India and her dad in Jamaica.



Read more on The Observers - France 24