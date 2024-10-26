All the Kamala Harris Endorsements: Here’s Who’s Backing the VP in the Presidential Race

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hours after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, the Kamala Harris endorsements came rolling in. The current vice president and former California senator has the backing of government figures and celebrities alike, giving her a major head start over the competition.

Perhaps the biggest celebrity endorsement so far is from Taylor Swift, who endorsed Harris following the presidential debate on September 10.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote on Instagram alongside a photo in which she cuddles her cat Benjamin Button. “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.” She signed the post, “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady”—a reference to JD Vance’s comments about Harris which were resurfaced once she became the presumptive nominee.

Whether you’re a true stan or just want Trump to lose, there are plenty of reasons to publicly support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president. Some celebrities have articulated their reasons for supporting Harris, citing her accomplishments as a key member of the Biden administration, while others merely spread the message that she’s the best candidate for the job. Many are excited about the prospect of a woman—and especially a woman of color—in the Oval Office.

Here are all of Kamala Harris’s endorsements so far: