Kamala Harris goes on 'Call Her Daddy' podcast for interview with Alex Cooper: Here's what to know

Call Her Daddy Host, Creator and Executive Producer, Alex Cooper participating in The Art of The Interview session at Spotify Beach on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Vice President Kamala Harris was interviewed on "Call Her Daddy," one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify, to discuss women's issues before the 2024 election.

The interview comes as Harris attempts to galvanize support in her tightly contested race with former President Donald Trump, whose campaign efforts have also ventured into the podcast and streaming scenes, making appearances with Lex Fridman, Theo Von and others.

Host Alex Cooper opened the episode by discussing why she doesn't often talk about politics or interview politicians, explaining that she wants everyone to feel comfortable tuning in.

"Overall, my focus is women and the day-to-day issues we face," said Cooper.

The episode, which was released on Sunday, can be listened to on Spotify. Here's what to know about the interview.

What is the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast?

In 2023, "Call Her Daddy" was Spotify's second most popular podcast, according to the music-sharing website. “The Joe Rogan Experience” was the first. It is also the most popular among women, according to Variety.

The podcast, created in 2018, releases new episodes on Wednesdays and Sundays and discusses relationship advice, mental health and other topics.

Why did Cooper interview Harris?

The host went "back and forth" on the decision to interview the vice president.

"But at the end of the day, I couldn't see a world in which one of the main conversations in this election is women, and I'm not a part of it," she said. "I'm so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics, so please hear me when I say my goal today is not to change your political affiliation."

Cooper said she hoped the conversation between her and Harris would be treated the same as the conversations she had with her other guests.

How 'Daddy Gang' responded

The episode, which is titled "Vice President Kamala Harris," garnered plenty of responses from fans of the podcast, also known as the "Daddy Gang." Some listeners criticized Cooper for delving into politics, while others came to the host's defense.

"One of my most favorite podcasts, and now I’ll never listen again," commented Lexie Skipper, a contestant on the first season of the reality TV show "Love is Blind," on a post previewing Cooper's interview with Harris. "Unbelievable."

Another fan of the podcast, which primarily focuses on women's mental health, relationships, sex lives and sexuality, called the interview a "horrible career move" in an Instagram comment.

However, some fans praised the podcast host and defended her decision to interview the presidential nominee.

"Imagine being a woman following a woman who created a podcast for the health/interest of women and being upset that she's interviewing a woman who might potentially become the first woman president of the United States lol," commented another user.

Which topics came up?

The two spoke about women's issues brought up in the 2024 election season.

The conversation ranged from sexual assault and abortion to comments made by Republican politicians about women without children.

The presidential nominee used the interview to reaffirm her stance on abortion rights, deriding the restrictions placed in many states since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

"You don’t have to abandon your faith or deeply held beliefs to agree, the government shouldn’t be telling (a woman) what to do," Harris said in reference to having an abortion. "If she chooses, she’ll talk to her priest, her pastor, her rabbi, her imam, but not the government telling you what to do and that’s what is so outrageous about it."

Cooper also questioned how Harris deals with doubters and attacks made on her character.

At first, Cooper debated whether or not she should speak about border patrol, fracking or the economy.

"But then I realized you can hear about all of those issues on whatever news site you prefer," said Cooper. "And let's be real: I'm probably not the one having the fracking conversation. But the conversation I know I'm qualified to have is the one surrounding women's bodies and how we are treated and valued in this country.

Cooper and her team also invited Trump to discuss women's issues on the podcast, she said.

Discussion stirs around laws regarding men's bodies

When discussing the abortion bans being placed across the country, Cooper asked Harris if there were any similar laws that affect a man's body.

"No," said Harris, who laughed.

Some users on X, formerly Twitter, used that exchange to bring attention to the military draft as a law that affects men's bodies.

"The correct answer is, yes, the draft," said conservative talk show host Clay Travis.

Others countered with the point that the last military draft was conducted 50 years ago.

"The question was have men had their own Healthcare decisions made for them," said another X user, @DivinyPete. "And the answer is no."

Helene recovery

People online also criticized Harris for choosing to appear on the podcast amid the disaster response to Hurricane Helene, which ravaged the Southeast. However, the VP was in North Carolina meeting with officials on Saturday.

Harris met with Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, to discuss disaster relief. The VP then met with families affected by the storm, which has killed over 200 people and left thousands without drinkable water, according to USA TODAY's previous reporting.

