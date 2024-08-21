Kamala Harris Had Her Plane Circle For 10 Minutes To Watch Her Husband’s Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris had a front-row seat in the sky to watch her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, give a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

According to a White House pool report, Air Force Two — the vice president’s plane — arrived over Chicago, where the convention is being held, but circled around for about 10 minutes before landing so Harris could watch the end of Emhoff’s speech.

The pool report added that the front cabin cheered “DOUG! DOUG! DOUG!” and applauded when he concluded his speech.

Harris shared a photo on Instagram later that night of her watching the speech from her laptop, with the caption “Love you, Dougie.”

Harris’ plane was coming from a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, had just spoken to a crowd of 15,000 people, according to The New York Times.

In his remarks at the DNC, Emhoff praised his wife, shared an awkward story of how he and Harris met on a blind date and emphasized that her passion will benefit the country.

“She finds joy in pursuing justice,” he said. “She stands up to bullies, just like my parents taught me to. And she likes to see people do well, but hates when they’re treated unfairly. Her empathy is her strength.”

“She’s always been there for our children and I know she’ll always be there for yours too,” he continued. “Kamala is a joyful warrior.”

