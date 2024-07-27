Kamala Harris holds fundraiser in western Mass. with James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma
The crowd gave Harris loud applause when she said her campaign has "earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination."
During an event in Florida, the former president urged attendees to vote and said that if reelected, they "won’t have to do it anymore"
“What happened to ‘any time, any place’?”
Kamala Harris' campaign asked a question after the former president appeared on "Fox & Friends."
One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent and until now had avoided any hint of having material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Gov. Shapiro
The GQ spread appeared in 2000
Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b
Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.
As Donald Trump pivots his focus to Vice President Kamala Harris, one point of attack toward his new 2024 opponent is an old ploy: mispronouncing and mocking her name. Earlier this week, at his first rally since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Trump bungled Harris's name dozens of times in the span of his nearly 90-minute stump speech. For years, Harris has been referred to by Trump, Republicans and conservative media like Fox News by only her first name rather than "vice president" or even "Harris" -- and they say it incorrectly.
The former first lady received an awkward flashback to her husband Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.
Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton is joining those criticizing vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s past statement about “childless cat ladies.” Bolton thinks the comment could resonate politically as much as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s remarks describing some Trump supporters as “deplorables.” “I think these comments by Vance are really the 2024…
The Obamas made history themselves 16 years ago when Barack Obama became the first person of color to be elected president of the United States.
Kamala Harris is riding a wave of momentum, but Republicans sense vulnerabilities they can exploit.
Billionaire Democratic donors Barry Diller and Reid Hoffman said in interviews this week they hope Kamala Harris will replace Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan if she becomes U.S. president, openly rejecting a pillar of President Joe Biden's antitrust policy. Khan has been at the forefront of the Biden administration's push to use U.S. antitrust law to boost competition and address high prices and low wages. Khan, who oversaw the FTC's ban on noncompete agreements, has drawn the ire of corporate groups, but won fans including Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, for her skepticism towards big business.
The Heritage Foundation used mobile ad data to imply a conspiracy theory about Thomas Crooks, signifying a new era of political groups tracking citizens’ movements.
Since 2015, the number of Americans who say they are ready for a female president has dropped by nine points, according to a new Times/SAY24 poll from YouGov poll. The survey, conducted after President Biden dropped out of the race, was designed to assess the electorate’s beliefs surrounding “gender bias,” and Vice President Harris’s chances…
ABC News is continuing preparations for an upcoming presidential debate, despite former President Donald Trump saying he won’t consider participating in a debate until the Democratic Party formally chooses its nominee.
POMEROY, Ohio — Sitting in a KFC restaurant in the former coal-mining town of Pomeroy, Ohio, a few hours before JD Vance addressed the Republican National Convention, Curtis Ramsey, 18, recalled the first time he heard the Ohio senator’s name. It was last month, he said, in the Washington office of another Ohio Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan. Ramsey, who had never been to a big city or flown on an airplane before, was in the capital with two filmmakers seeking to draw attention to a new documentary
J.D. Vance’s long correspondence with a transgender friend who attended his wedding has been revealed—including how he spoke about hating cops and disparaged Donald Trump and conservative icon Antonin Scalia.Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School contemporary of Trump’s running mate, revealed how they corresponded by text and email for years until falling out over his support for a ban on gender-affirming medical treatment for minors.The dossier of his emails and texts was revealed by the New York Time
Kamala Harris told supporters at a fundraiser Saturday that some of the things that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance "are saying, well, it's just plain weird."