Kamala Harris Joins TikTok In Effort To Reach Young Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday launched an account on the popular social media platform TikTok, seizing on the momentum her campaign is experiencing.

Videos of Harris, who recently became the presumptive Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race on Sunday, have already gone viral on the platform, as her ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket seems to have energized young voters.

“Well, I’ve heard that recently I’ve been on the For You page, so I thought I’d get on here myself,” Harris said in her first post on the platform, which has so far garnered over 6.3 million views.

Memes of coconut trees, in reference to a past speech of Harris’ that her detractors previously used against her, are all over the internet.

“You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” Harris recalled her mother telling her and her sisters in the now-viral clip.

The endorsement of British pop star Charli XCX, in a post referencing her latest studio album, “Brat,” seems to have further added to the excitement around her candidacy.

“Kamala IS brat,” the singer wrote.

As of early Friday, the TikTok account @kamalaharris had amassed a following of 1.6 million.

“She’s gone from cringe to cool in 24 hours as a whole generation has taken all that content and remixed it in all these incredible TikTok videos,” CNN political commentator Van Jones said on the network earlier this week.

Rob Flaherty, the deputy manager of Harris’ campaign, told People creating the account is part of their strategy to leave “no stone unturned” in their effort to reach voters.

“Getting the vice president up on TikTok means she’ll be able to directly engage with a key constituency in a way that’s true and authentic to the platform and the audience,” Flaherty said.

Harris’ campaign has also taken over the account created for Biden’s now-defunct presidential campaign. That account has vastly grown its following once Harris took it over.

Even as more politicians flock to the platform though, TikTok’s presence in the U.S. remains under threat.

Biden signed a bill in April, which could ban TikTok in the U.S. unless it divested its Chinese ownership within 12 months, citing privacy and national security concerns.

TikTok sued the U.S. government over the legislation on First Amendment grounds.

Trump, who also operates a TikTok account that boasts over 9.2 million followers, has voiced support for the Chinese platform despite his previous efforts to ban it as president.

The former president suggested that the main beneficiary of a nationwide ban on TikTok would be Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“Now [that] I’m thinking about it, I’m for TikTok, because you need competition,” Trump told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview last month. “If you don’t have TikTok, you have Facebook and Instagram — and that’s, you know, that’s Zuckerberg.”