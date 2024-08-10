Kamala Harris leads new polls in three key swing states by four points

New polls by the New York Times and Siena College on Saturday showed US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris taking the lead in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan – three key battleground states. Ahead of Republican former President Donald Trump by four points, Harris has reenergised a campaign that previously lost ground amid doubts that US President Joe Biden could defeat Trump in the November election.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris leads Republican former President Donald Trump in three battleground states – Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan – by four points, according to polls by the New York Times and Siena College.

Harris is ahead of Trump by four percentage points in those three states, 50% to 46% among likely voters in each state, according to the surveys conducted from August 5-9.

The margin of sampling error among likely voters was plus or minus 4.8 percentage points in Michigan, plus or minus 4.2 points in Pennsylvania and plus or minus 4.3 points in Wisconsin, the report added. In total, 1,973 likely voters were interviewed for those polls.

