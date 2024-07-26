Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ finale

Kamala Harris — who made history this week as the first Black female to become a presumptive presidential candidate — has done it once again, courtesy of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

The current vice president of the United States makes a surprise appearance on the season finale of the wildly popular talent competition series.

Taped weeks before she announced her bid for the presidency on Sunday, the episode began streaming Friday on Paramount+.

But before the gender-bending, cross-dressing antics unfold, Harris encourages Americans to register to vote.

“Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” she says in a preview clip released Thursday.

“As we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember no one is alone,” she continues. “We are all in this together, and your vote is your power. So please make sure your voice is heard this November.”

In response, judge Leslie Jones says, “You better vote” — a cheeky nod to RuPaul’s signature quote, “You better work.”

Though Harris is the first vice president to appear on the drag series, she’s not the first politician.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., graced the judges panel with her presence in 2020, while former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared on “All Stars” Season 7 and encouraged Americans to vote in 2022.

The show itself has long advocated for making your voice heard, with contestants and the namesake host reminding audiences to register to vote.