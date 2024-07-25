Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Visit to “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars ”Finale to Remind Viewers 'Your Vote Is Your Power'

The cameo was filmed prior to Harris launching her own presidential campaign after incumbent Joe Biden dropped out

Kamala Harris shares an important election message in the season 9 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars.

The vice president, who this week launched her own presidential campaign to be the Democratic nominee when President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 election, will kick off the anticipated climax to the hit Paramount+ show's season with a voting registration reminder for viewers.

In the clip — which dropped on Thursday, July 25 ahead of the finale's airing on Friday, July 26 — Harris, 59, is joined by a handful of familiar faces in the Drag Race community, including judge Michelle Visage, choreographer Jamal Sims, and former guest judges Lance Bass, Leslie Jones and Cheyenne Jackson.

All have gathered in the show's Werk Room for what Visage calls "an extra-special Drag Race viewing party."

Speaking to viewers, Harris seemingly addresses the passing of anti-drag legislation in multiple states. "Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love openly and with pride," she says.

"Your vote is your power," the VP adds. "So please make sure your voice is heard this November and register to vote at vote.gov."

The video ends with Jackson saying one of the drag competition's quotes: "Can I get an amen?!" and Jones amending host RuPaul's saying, "You betta vote."



The cameo was filmed before Harris's announcement this week, but is particularly fitting for season 9 of the show.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars brings back memorable queens from previous seasons for an intense, high-stakes competition. This season, the contestants are competing for an organization of their choice.

The season 9 all-stars and their chosen charities are: Angeria Paris VanMicheals (season 14) for the National Black Justice Collective, Gottmik (season 13) for Trans Lifeline, Jorgeous (season 14) for the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Nina West (season 11) for The Trevor Project, Plastique Tiara (season 11) for The Asian American Foundation, Roxxxy Andrews (season 5, All Stars season 2) for Miracle of Love, Shannel (season 1, All Stars season 1) for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and Vanessa Vanjie (season 10, 11) for the ASPCA.

The winning charity will receive $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars streams on Paramount+.



