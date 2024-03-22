Advertisement

Kamala Harris marks first visit to Puerto Rico as vice president, riling some in the US territory

  • Protest against the visit of the Vice President Kamala Harris to Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
    Protest against the visit of the Vice President Kamala Harris to Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
  • What remains of a U.S. flag covers the street after it was burned during a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
    What remains of a U.S. flag covers the street after it was burned during a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
  • A demonstrator attends a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
    A demonstrator attends a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
  • A demonstrator standing on a U.S. flag holds a ceasefire sign related to the Israel-Hamas war during a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
    A demonstrator standing on a U.S. flag holds a ceasefire sign related to the Israel-Hamas war during a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
  • People take photos of a U.S. flag that was set fire during a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
    People take photos of a U.S. flag that was set fire during a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
  • A demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag during a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
    A demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag during a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Puerto Rico on Friday as part of a whirlwind trip to tout the federal aid the U.S. territory has received following deadly hurricanes and attend a Democratic fundraiser.

Her visit comes days after U.S. President Joe Biden launched a campaign targeting Latino voters ahead of the November general elections. While those in Puerto Rico cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections despite being U.S. citizens, more than 5 million Puerto Ricans live in the U.S. mainland.

Accompanying Harris for the roughly five-hour visit to the island was U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Department of Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. Welcoming them was Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, a Democrat whose New Progressive Party has long pushed for statehood.

Hours before Harris’ arrival, a couple dozen protesters gathered in Puerto Rico’s capital to decry the island’s territorial status and demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

“We find her presence disrespectful,” said Joselyn Velázquez, protest spokeswoman, as a group around her waved Palestinian flags.

Nearby, one demonstrator stood on a U.S. flag while others gathered additional U.S. flags and set them on fire.

“She is not welcome here,” said one protester.

Harris was scheduled to visit a home in the northern municipality of Canovanas, located near the capital, as well as visit a community center in San Juan. She also is slated to address a campaign reception before flying back to the U.S. mainland Friday evening.

It is Harris’ first visit to Puerto Rico as vice president, having visited as a U.S. senator in 2017 after devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria pummeled the island.