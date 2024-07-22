Kamala Harris May Have Locked Down The Gen Z Vote With This Pop Star's Endorsement

Vice President Kamala Harris may not have clinched the Democratic presidential nomination yet, but an endorsement from this summer’s viral pop sensation could help her seal the deal with young voters.

Support from the left-wing political world was swift after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, but excitement about a potential Harris ticket appeared to reach a fever pitch when English singer Charli XCX weighed in online that evening.

Vouching for Harris with a reference to her latest studio album, “Brat,” the “365” singer took to X, formerly Twitter, to tell her 3.6 million followers, “Kamala IS brat.”

The tweet had reached over 30 million people by Monday afternoon.

Though the shout-out may have seemed snide to the uninitiated, dubbing Harris a “brat” was as strong an endorsement as ever for those in the know.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

The amount this single tweet may have just done for the youth vote is not insignificant. https://t.co/VyQQVZnKmE — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) July 22, 2024

Parts of the internet have been saturated with “Brat” references since the album came out in June, leading many to christen the season “Brat Summer.”

Political insiders who understood the reference used their platforms to stress how much sway Charli’s co-sign could have with young voters, who were feeling largely disaffected by the Biden vs. Donald Trump rematch.

When Gen-Z activist David Hogg weighed in, he posted, “The amount this single tweet may have just done for the youth vote is not insignificant.”

Commentator Yashar Ali also chimed in, telling his followers, “This is major.”

This is major https://t.co/b5Auj4ePR0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 22, 2024

Team Harris eagerly embraced the endorsement on social media, changing the banner on her X account to mimic the minimal text on “Brat’s” slime green album cover.

The campaign’s account promptly followed the singer, who is known for her party girl persona.

Though many were buzzing over Charli’s apparent endorsement, others were simply dumbfounded by the online discourse.

“I do not understand this even one little bit but I am receiving indications that it is good,” former Barack Obama staffer Patrick Dillon posted.

Absolutely LIVING for the fact that some gen z digital staffers clearly had to explain the importance of this specific shade of lime green to a bunch of ops today pic.twitter.com/XtYo6amAaG — katya (@EhresmanKatya) July 22, 2024

I do not understand this even one little bit but I am receiving indications that it is good https://t.co/y4TnEw6ktJ — Patrick Dillon (@mpdillon) July 22, 2024

Asking the tough questions, The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell simply wondered, “What is Brat?”

See some of the best memes and reactions below:

What is Brat? — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 22, 2024

this is canonically part of brat summer btw — Bhald Bhaddie (@teejslipko) July 21, 2024

this tweet is worth more than biden's endorsement https://t.co/dc6jUkX7P2 — emma (@ihateinhaler) July 22, 2024

Between brat summer and “Coconut pilled” I am so very glad to have a young person in my life to help me understand all of these things.. https://t.co/s5vd34sZx8 — Amy Walter (@amyewalter) July 22, 2024

it’s time to exist in the context of all in which we live and what came before us america pic.twitter.com/nmY2wjWvFc — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) July 21, 2024

