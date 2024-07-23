Kamala Harris more popular than Donald Trump, new poll shows

Kamala Harris is more popular than Donald Trump, according to the first national poll carried out since Joe Biden stood down.

Research by Ipsos and Reuters published on Tuesday shows Ms Harris leads Trump by two points nationally, by 44 per cent of the vote to 42 per cent.

A previous poll by the same firm previously found that Trump led Joe Biden by two points.

The survey suggests Ms Harris has a fighting chance of overturning Trump’s lead in the swing states ahead of the presidential election on November 5.

Mr Biden stood down his campaign on Sunday, after weeks of concern from Democrats about his age and health.

The vice-president used her first rally since taking over the Democratic presidential campaign to attack Trump for his criminal convictions, labelling him a liar, a fraudster and a cheat.

Speaking in Milwaukee, the Ms Harris emphasised her record as a state prosecutor to draw a comparison between herself and Trump.

“I was elected Attorney General of the State of California and I was a corporate prosecutor before that, and in those roles I took on perpetrators of all kinds,” she said.

“Predators who abused women, fraudster who ripped off consumers, and cheaters who broke the rules for their gain.

“So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type.”

Meanwhile, Trump said that he is ready to debate Ms Harris “more than once”, after recently describing her an “easier” opponent than Mr Biden.

Trump did not commit to appearing at the next scheduled debate in September on ABC, saying he was “not thrilled” about the choice of network and may want another to air the debate.

But Trump said he still wants to debate Ms Harris. “I think debating’s important for a presidential race,” he said. “You sort of have an obligation to debate.”

09:47 PM BST

Democrats ‘energised’ by Harris

After weeks of intraparty division over President Joe Biden’s candidacy, delegates to the upcoming Democratic National Convention on Tuesday rallied rapidly and enthusiastically behind Kamala Harris as their party’s new presidential candidate.

Suddenly, some delegates said, they have a lot more to look forward to at their national meeting in Chicago.

“Before it felt like a convention, but now it feels like a party,” said Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, a Democratic delegate from Arizona.

Since Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping his reelection bid and endorsing Ms Harris, the vice president already has secured the support of enough delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey. In most states, Democratic officials said their entire convention delegation is behind Harris.

09:13 PM BST

Vance’s ‘childless cat lady’ remark would only fly in America

Could there be a more pejorative, more misogynistic label to give a woman than “childless cat lady”? Those three little words convey volumes, not about the subject, but the person saying them.

No point pussy-footing about. If we didn’t already know JD Vance, Donald Trump’s pick for Republican vice president was a wrong ’un, here’s the incontrovertible proof.

A video, from back in 2021, has emerged showing Vance (a father of three, if anyone cares) referring to Democratic presidential nominee-in-waiting and mother-of-none Kamala Harris as “one of the “childless cat ladies” who are “miserable at their own lives” and have “no stake in the nation’s future”.

Read the full comment piece, by Judith Woods, here.

JD Vance says women who haven't given birth like Kamala Harris are "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives," and have "no direct stake" in America. pic.twitter.com/3DJY3pQTGe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024

08:50 PM BST

Pictured: Harris at first campaign rally

Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a campaign event at West Allis Central High School - Vincent Alban/Reuters

Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School - Kayla Wolf/AP

08:39 PM BST

Crowd chants ‘we are not going back’

The crowd at Kamala Harris’ first campaign rally in Milwaulkee chanted “we’re not going back!” as the vice-president lambasted Donald Trump’s free market agenda.

“America has tried these failed economic polices before,” Ms Harris said. “And we are not going back.”

She reiterated, “we are not going back,” to cheers from the crowd, who repeated the chant.

When you read Donald Trump's 2025 agenda, you will see he intends to cut Social Security and Medicare, give tax breaks to billionaires, end the Affordable Care Act, and more.



We are not going back.pic.twitter.com/tRPmq7kYcR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024

08:27 PM BST

Biden tests negative for Covid

President Joe Biden is now free of Covid-19.

The White House released a letter from his personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, on Tuesday noting that Mr Biden was testing negative for the virus and that his symptoms have resolved.

Mr Biden, who has been convalescing at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is returning to Washington later Tuesday.

08:18 PM BST

Harris changes tone of campaign

Kamala Harris spoke for just 17 minutes this afternoon, but she changed the whole tone of the Democratic campaign in that time.

Unlike Joe Biden, who has given mumbling stump speeches over the last few months, Ms Harris was energetic. Where Mr Biden criticised Trump with lofty arguments about protecting democracy, she accused him of being a fraudster, a cheat and a sex pest. When Mr Biden comes on stage to a pop song released when he was in his seventies, it is jarring, but Ms Harris to a Beyonce backing track felt apt.

There are risks to her approach, too. Making a great deal of Trump’s legal issues was never a successful strategy for Mr Biden because they are generally considered to be “priced in” by voters. There will also be concerns that her Duracell bunny approach has less gravitas than her predecessor ─ not least when she cackles with laughter mid-sentence.

The sense I got from that speech is that Ms Harris wants to be both the continuity candidate, and an agent of change. Her policy message was optimistic, and she is less vulnerable to the criticism that Democrats have held the White House for three and a half years without achieving their pledges for 2024.

08:13 PM BST

Trump ready to debate Harris

Donald Trump said Tuesday he would like to debate Kamala Harris “more than once” but did not commit to appearing at the next scheduled debate in September on ABC.

On a Tuesday afternoon press call about Ms Harris’ immigration record, Trump said he was “not thrilled at ABC” and may want another network to air the debate.

He said he had only agreed to debate President Joe Biden twice — during the June 27 debate that led to Biden bowing out of the race and then in September — not Ms Harris.

But Trump said he still wants to debate Ms Harris. “I think debating’s important for a presidential race,” he said. “You sort of have an obligation to debate.” Trump has previously said he believes Ms Harris will be an easier opponent than Mr Biden would have been.

08:07 PM BST

Harris’ candidacy represents ‘generational change’

Kamala Harris acknowledged the generational change her candidacy represents at her first rally in Milwaukee.

“We have to remember that the shoulders on which we stand, generations of Americans before us, led the fight for freedom,” she said. “And now, Wisconsin, the baton is in our hands.”

“We believe that every person in our nation should have the freedom to live safe from the terror of gun violence,” she added, “and in reproductive freedom.”

The latter is an especially sharp point for Ms Harris, who had been traveling speaking on behalf of reproductive freedom before Biden announced he would not seek reelection.

She pledged to “stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion position because we trust women to make decisions about their own bodies.”

08:00 PM BST

Harris: choose ‘freedom’ or ‘chaos’

Kamala Harris framed the race with Donald Trump in her first rally as 2024 presidential candidate as choice between “freedom” and “chaos”.

07:57 PM BST

Harris repeats scathing attacks on Trump

Most of Kamala Harris’s introductory remarks were a repeat of her words yesterday, as she delivered her first speech since Mr Biden stepped down.

Both she and Mr Biden are keen to emphasise the continuity between their campaigns, in the hope that voters who had already been won over by Mr Biden will stick with the party in November.

But there is also a notable shift in tone here. Ms Harris’s delivery is much more fluid than her predecessor, and she looks delighted to be speaking in front of a crowd of supporters. She is hammering Donald Trump on the criminal cases against him, emphasising her record as a state prosecutor in California. “I know Donald Trump’s type,” she declares.

These lines of comparison between her and Trump are a more direct way of making the same point that Mr Biden often did ─ that Democrats are a symbol of integrity while the Republican nominee is a fraudster. It is a risky approach to lean so heavily on an issue that seems to have made little difference to Republican voters’ opinions so far.

07:48 PM BST

Harris: Trump will harm middle class

Ms Harris positioned herself as the champion of middle class America.

“We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead, a future where no child has to grow up in poverty, where every worker has the freedom to join a union,” she said Tuesday.

“So, all of this is to say building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency,” she said. “Because here’s one thing. We all here, Wisconsin, know when our middle class is strong, America is strong.”

She added: “But Donald Trump wants to take our country backward. Him and his extreme 2025 agenda will weaken the middle class.”

07:45 PM BST

Harris: Trump exchanging favours for campaign contributions

Ms Harris accused Trump of exchanging favours for billions of dollars worth of campaign contributions.

“On the other hand, we are running a people powered campaign,” she said.

07:43 PM BST

Harris: ‘I know Trump’s type’

Ms Harris enumerated Donald Trump’s former scandals, involving fraud and sexual assault, saying she would “proudly” put her record in public office against Trump’s any day of the week.

“I know Trump’s type,” she added.

07:41 PM BST

Crowd cheers Harris’ nominations

Ms Harris said it was a “great honour” to have Joe Biden’s endorsement in the presidential race.

The crowd erupted in cheers as the vice-president informed them she had received enough nominations to secure the Democrat presidential ticket.

Kamala Harris at her first campaign rally in Milwaukee

07:39 PM BST

‘Path to the White House goes directly through Wisconsin’

As she walked on stage, Ms Harris said: “Good afternoon Wisconsin, good afternoon everyone. Thank you. It is good to be back.”

She added, “The path to the White House goes directly through Wisconsin,” a state that was decided by only about 10,000 votes in 2020.

07:37 PM BST

Harris takes stage in Milwaukee

Kamala Harris was all smiles as she arrived on stage in Milwaukee for her first rally as a presidential candidate.

Ms Harris waved to the crowd amid rapturous applause as she took the stage to the song Freedom, by Beyoncé.







07:29 PM BST

Harris to attack Trump for being a felon

On her trip to Milwaukee, Kamala Harris is expected to launch another attack on Donald Trump for being a convicted felon as she leans into her past role as California’s top prosecutor.

“She is prepared to prosecute the case against Donald Trump,” said Brianna Johnson, Wisconsin campaign spokeswoman.

07:25 PM BST

Trump says Netanyahu will visit him in Florida

Donald Trump has said Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, will visit him at his Florida estate on Friday.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his social media network in which he said, “my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.”

Trump originally posted that Mr Netanyahu would visit earlier in the week, but posted an update saying that the Israeli leader had requested to change the meeting day from Thursday to Friday.

07:19 PM BST

Biden heads to Washington

Joe Biden headed to Washington on Tuesday, two days after ending his re-election bid and endorsing Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

Mr Biden spent nearly a week recovering from Covid at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, as he weighed his 2024 candidacy.

He ultimately dropped his campaign and is currently preparing to address the nation about his decision to not seek another term in office.

Joe Biden boards Air Force One as he departs Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware - Saul Loeb/AFP

The president wore his trademark aviator glasses and clasped a surgical mask as he boarded Air Force One to Washington, where he will speak to Americans from the Oval Office on Wednesday night.

Biden’s White House physician said the president had tested negative for Covid and that his symptoms had resolved.

07:15 PM BST

Harris ‘never forgot where she came from’

The Wisconsin governor said Ms Harris had “never forgotten where she came from or the state which helped raise her”.

He added: “And we are going to elect the first woman as president of the USA”.



07:12 PM BST

Harris introduced in Milwaukee

Kamala Harris has hit US campaign trail after effectively clinching the Democratic presidential nomination.

Ms Harris arrived Tuesday to the battleground state of Wisconsin to renew her attacks on Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Tony Evers, the governor of Wisconsin, introduced Kamala Harris onto the stage in Milwaukee for her first rally as a presidential hopeful.

“Are you ready to hear from the next president of the United States of America?,” Mr Evers asked the crowd, to roars of applause.

He added: “(Ms Harris has) worked tirelessly to do the right thing and deliver for us…I am all in for Kamala Harris.”

07:11 PM BST

Democrat holdouts endorse Harris

The last remaining Democrat holdouts have endorsed Kamala Harris as she arrived in Milwaukee to hold her first rally as a presidential candidate.

Charles Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, and Hakeem Jeffries, the House Minority Leader, pledged their support to Ms Harris on Tuesday, capping off their party’s swift embrace of her 2024 candidacy.

“Now that the process has played out from the grassroots, bottom up, we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris,” Mr Schumer said in a joint press conference with Mr Jeffries.

06:38 PM BST

Secret Service director resigns

The director of the Secret Service has resigned following the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Kimberly Cheatle, who had served as Secret Service director since August 2022, had been facing growing calls to step down amid questions over lax security arrangements at the former president’s Pennsylvania rally.

“I take full responsibility for the security lapse,” she said in the email to staff on Tuesday. “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies during a House Oversight Committee hearing - Chris Kleponis/AFP

The 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to get within 135 metres of the stage where the former president was speaking when he opened fire.

Ms Cheatle on Monday admitted that the agency failed in its mission to prevent the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

She said the shooting was “the most significant operational failure of the Secret Service in decades”.

06:27 PM BST

Harris arrives in Milwaukee for first rally

Kamala Harris has arrived in Milwaukee on Air Force Two to hold her first rally as a presidential candidate, set to begin at 7.05pm.

It is understood the presidential hopeful plans to lean into her resume as a former district attorney and California attorney general, seeking to draw a contrast with Donald Trump who is the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes.

Kamala Harris descends from Air Force Two at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport - Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP

05:55 PM BST

Election in Pictures

Attendees wait JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, to speak at a campaign rally at Radford University - Julia Nikhinson/AP

Dale Pearlstein, who lives nearby, stops by the Biden-Harris campaign office in Roxborough - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer

Kamala Harris, left, kisses second gentleman Doug Emhoff as she addresses staff at her campaign headquarters in Delaware - Erin Schaff/Pool: The New York Times

05:36 PM BST

Zelensky’s chief of staff talks with Harris’ security adviser

Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff has discussed the battlefield situation and Russian strikes with the national security adviser to the US vice-president, and frontrunner to win the Democratic nomination, Kamala Harris.

Ukraine’s presidential office said in a statement that Andriy Yermak held a phone call with Phil Gordon. They discussed further US support and strengthening Ukraine’s air defences, the statement said.

05:20 PM BST

Israel discovers how revolting Democratic Left have become

You’d have to hate Israel very bitterly indeed to wish to deprive it of Iron Dome, its missile defence system that has saved countless lives both before and after October 7, writes Jake Wallis Simons.

The system consists of ten batteries, with plans for a further five, positioned around the country and at sea at a cost of $50m each.

Yet Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the representative for New York’s 14th district and the figurehead of the progressive wing of the Democrats, openly burst into tears in 2021 when a bill providing $1 billion in new funding to Iron Dome was passed by the House of Representatives.

Read the full comment piece here.

05:10 PM BST

Schumer and Jeffries to back Harris

The two top US congressional Democrats – Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, and Hakeem Jeffries, House minority leader – will back Kamala Harris for president later on Tuesday, Politico reported, citing three sources familiar with the plan.

Ms Harris looks set to become the Democratic presidential nominee after securing enough pledged support from her party’s delegates.

She has sailed past the number of delegates needed – more than 1,900 out of nearly 4,000 – to endorse her at next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

04:59 PM BST

Illhan Omar not attending Netanyahu congress speech

Ilhan Omar, US representative for Minnesota, has said she will not attend Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech in congress on Wednesday.

It is understood that Ms Omar, a staunch critic of Israel, will instead gift her tickets for the event to family members of American hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

04:48 PM BST

Steve Scalise: Harris ‘disgraceful’ for skipping Netanyahu speech

Steve Scalise, majority leader of the House of Representatives, has branded Kamala Harris “disgraceful” for skipping the Netanyahu address to the US congress on Wednesday.

04:40 PM BST

Little time for Harris to emerge from Biden’s shadow

Kamala Harris may already be the Democrats’ presumptive White House nominee, but she now faces a race to forge a distinct identity after years playing second fiddle to President Joe Biden.

Mr Biden’s decision to endorse his vice-president after exiting the race – and the flood of party support that followed – all but guarantee Ms Harris will lead Democrats in their fight to prevent Donald Trump’s comeback on November 5.

But the unprecedented switch of candidate this close to election day leaves Ms Harris little time to emerge from Mr Biden’s shadow – or to preempt Republican attempts to brand her as a stereotypical liberal lightweight.

Kamala Harris, left, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff address staff at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington - Erin Schaff/Pool: The New York Times

In a first informal campaign speech Monday, she gave a preview of the next four months as she contrasted Trump’s criminal conviction and anti-abortion stance with her record as a prosecutor and campaigner for women’s rights.

“In those roles I took on perpetrators of all kinds,” she said in her speech from campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain,” she enumerated, before adding: “I know Donald Trump’s type.”

04:29 PM BST

Harris skipping Netanyahu address ‘not a good look’

Mike Johnson, the House speaker, has said the decision by Kamala Harris not to preside over Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to congress on Wednesday is “not a good look”.

“Madam Vice President, you say you want to be the leader of the free world and if you can’t bring yourself to sit behind our strategic ally in this moment, that is not a good look, not a good look,” Mr Johnson said Tuesday.

The Israeli prime minister arrived in Washington on Monday in a visit expected to put US divisions over the war on full display. An aide to the vice-president said Ms Harris had a prior commitment, but will instead hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Netanyahu, where she will put forward her view that it is time to end the war in Gaza.

04:21 PM BST

Biden to ‘address nation’ tomorrow evening

Joe Biden has said he will “address the nation” from the Oval Office tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET (1am UK time) “on what lies ahead” following his withdrawal from the presidential race.

The US president said he will also lay out his plans to “finish the job for the American people”, amid growing calls from Republicans, including Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, for Mr Biden to resign from office.

Mr Biden tested positive for coronavirus last Wednesday while attending a series of events in Las Vegas. The 81-year-old cancelled a speech planned for that evening and was seen struggling to disembark from Air Force One. He has not been seen in public since as he has been self-isolating at his beach-front holiday home in Delaware.

Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 23, 2024

04:08 PM BST

Republican warns of ‘civil war’ if Trump loses election

One of the first speakers to introduce JD Vance at a campaign rally in Ohio on Monday warned that a “civil war” could break out if Donald Trump loses the presidential election.

“I believe wholeheartedly, Donald Trump and Butler County’s JD Vance are the last chance to save our country,” said George Lang, a Republican state senator. “Politically, I’m afraid if we lose this one, it’s going to take a civil war to save the country and it will be saved. It’s the greatest experiment in the history of mankind.”

04:00 PM BST

Trump: Biden and Harris ‘did not properly protect me’

Moments after Kimberly Cheatle resigned as head of the secret service over the security failures around the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the former president said the “Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me”.

Trump said as a result he was “forced to take a bullet for Democracy,” adding, in a post on his social media network, “IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!”

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to AP for comment on Ms Cheatle’s resignation. It was not clear if Trump’s post was written in reaction to the news.

03:49 PM BST

‘Sloped roof’ posed ‘safety’ risk to Secret Service agents

Kimberly Cheatle, the now former head of the US Secret Service, had been facing growing calls to resign and several investigations into the security failures which led to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Ms Cheatle was under particular scrutiny over how the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to get so close to the Republican presidential nominee at an outdoor campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

She said the secret service did not put agents on the rooftop from where Crooks, 20, shot the former president as it was “sloped” and could have posed a “safety” risk.

Ms Cheatle’s resignation comes a day after she appeared before a congressional committee and was rebuked for hours by both Democrats and Republicans for the security failures.

03:38 PM BST

Secret Service chief quits after Trump shooting

Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at his rally.

It comes after she admitted on Monday that the agency failed in its mission to prevent the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Ms Cheatle said the attack was “the most significant operational failure of the Secret Service in decades”.

03:21 PM BST

Vance: Harris’s coronation is a threat to democracy

JD Vance has branded Kamala Harris’s coronation as presidential candidate an “elite plot” in a “smoke-filled room” in his first solo campaign rally, writes James Crisp.

Late on Monday, the vice-president, announced she had enough support to replace Mr Biden as the candidate and looked forward to formally accepting the Democratic Party nomination soon.

Mr Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, claimed that the nomination was “a threat to democracy”.

Read the full piece here.

03:01 PM BST

Watch: Vance calls Harris a ‘childless cat lady’ in resurfaced interview

Footage of JD Vance dismissing Kamala Harris as one of a “bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives” has resurfaced online.

In a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson in 2021, Donald Trump’s vice-president pick suggested that childless women should not be allowed to work in politics because they “don’t really have a direct stake” in America’s future.

The video has sparked anger across social media, with users sharing their “disgust” and “hatred” towards his comments.

JD Vance says women who haven't given birth like Kamala Harris are 'childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,' and have 'no direct stake' in America. pic.twitter.com/3DJY3pQTGe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024

02:45 PM BST

Harris ‘snub’ of Netanyahu ‘disappointing’, says Israeli official

An Israeli official has branded the decision by Kamala Harris to skip Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress as “disappointing”.

The move to “boycott” the speech on Wednesday “during a difficult war against Iran and its terror proxies is disappointing,” an Israeli official told The Telegraph.

“The free world cannot afford leaders who are unable to distinguish between good and evil,” the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added.

The Israeli prime minister arrived in Washington on Monday for a visit expected to put US divisions over the war on full display.

An aide to the vice-president said Ms Harris had a prior commitment, but will instead hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Netanyahu, where she put forward her view that it is time to end the war.

Followers of the presumptive Democratic nominee believe she will be more critical of Israel’s war in Gaza than Joe Biden.

Her decision to skip the address has drawn sharp rebukes from some Republicans, including Newt Gingrich, former House speaker, who called it a “sign of the pro-Hamas” bias among Democrats.

02:38 PM BST

Melinda Gates endorses Kamala Harris

Melinda Gates has thrown her support behind Kamala Harris, declaring her the leader that America needs.

“She has an inspiring vision for America—and she has the experience to make it a reality,” she wrote on X.

“I am proud to support Vice President Harris. During her years in the White House, she has proven that she knows how to lead through crises while pushing for the change we need. I want her fighting for our country for the next four years,” the billionaire wrote.

There is so much riding on the election in November. We need a leader who will stand up for reproductive freedom. A leader who understands that supporting caregivers leads to healthier families and a stronger economy. A leader who knows that when women have their full power in… — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) July 23, 2024

02:13 PM BST

Harris and Israel share ‘same values and enemies’, says Israeli lawmaker

Likud lawmaker Boaz Bismuth said he has not read too much into Kamala Harris’s apparent snub of skipping Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress this week.

“Kamala Harris is totally with Israel in the determination to bring back the hostages and to eliminate Hamas from Gaza. We share the same values and enemies,” Mr Bismuth, of Israel’s Right-wing political party the National Liberal Movement, told The Telegraph at the Knesset in Jerusalem.

“I will not be surprised if Netanyahu meets with Trump during his visit.”

01:30 PM BST

Republicans develop targeted attack against Harris

The Republican campaign has developed a targeted attack against Kamala Harris that includes asking its members to focus “only” on what the vice-president would “do” and avoid discussing anything else.

The new memo, sent by The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), asked members to zero in on Ms Harris’ “failed” policies at the border.

The document also told Republicans to talk about how Ms Harris backs “decriminalizing illegal immigration” and supports “banning fracking” as well as “bailing out violent rioters.”

01:15 PM BST

‘Bullying’ leaves Kamala Harris without a top team for White House bid

Kamala Harris lacks a top team to steward her 2024 White House bid after she burned through staff as vice-president amid claims of “bullying”.

Democrat insiders fear Ms Harris has few senior aides to rely on as she seeks to defeat Donald Trump in the election, which is little more than 100 days away.

The vice-president is primed to replace Joe Biden as the Democrats’ nominee, after he withdrew from the race on Sunday.

Her small-scale political operation includes her communications director, Kirsten Allen, who is in her early 30s and worked on Ms Harris’s previous presidential bid; Lorraine Voles, Ms Harris’s chief of staff and a former aide to Al Gore; and Stephanie Young, who joined the team last year after working for an organisation founded by Michelle Obama.

Read the full article here.

12:45 PM BST

Trump lawyers call for appeal of $500m fraud judgement

Fresh off victories in other legal cases, Donald Trump has pressed a New York appeals court to overturn a nearly $500 million (£387 million) New York civil fraud judgment that threatens to drain Trump’s personal cash reserves as he campaigns to retake the White House.

Mr Trump was accused of lying to banks, insurers and others by overinflating his net worth and effectively banned from running the Trump Organisation for three years.

The former president’s lawyers filed an appeal on Monday that said the ruling last February was “erroneous” and “egregious” and asked for it to be dismissed.

“Such an outrageous miscarriage of justice is profoundly un-American, and a complete reversal is the only means available to restore public confidence in the integrity of the New York judicial system,” Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kise said in a statement.

New York attorney general Letitia James’s office responded with the statement: “We won this case based on the facts and the law, and we are confident we will prevail on appeal”.

Donald Trump sits in New York State Supreme Court during the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization in January 2024. - AFP

12:31 PM BST

12:10 PM BST

Pictured: A poster supporting Harris in her ancestral Indian village

A local walks past a poster of Kamala Harris in Thulasendrapuram in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu - AFP

12:01 PM BST

Former Obama attorney helping Harris vet VP picks

Former attorney general Eric Holder is helping to conduct the vetting of potential running mates for Kamala Harris, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Mr Holder served as attorney general under former president Barack Obama for six years and was the first black American to hold the country’s top law enforcement job.

His involvement in the vetting process is likely to reassure Democrats that a longtime political and legal hand is helping to ensure Ms Harris’ pick, should she win the nomination.

Those said to be in consideration to join her on the ticket include Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s governor, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky’s Andy Beshear, North Carolina’s Roy Cooper and Mark Kelly, Arizona’s senator.

Eric Holder, former US attorney general, is said to be helping vet Kamala Harris' VP picks - Reuters

11:48 AM BST

Poll: 80pc of Democrat voters in favour of Harris

Almost 80 per cent of Democratic voters are in favor of Kamala Harris becoming the part’s presidential nomination, a new poll has shown.

A survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of CBS News, revealed that just 21 per cent were in favor of nominating someone else over the vice-president.

The poll also found that 83 per cent approved of President Biden stepping aside as nominee, while 45 per cent said the move improved the Democrats’ chances of defeating Donald Trump.

11:36 AM BST

Harris skipping Netanyahu’s congressional address shows ‘pro-Hamas bias’

Newt Gingrich, former House speaker, has called the decision by Kamala Harris to skip Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress a “sign of the pro-Hamas, pro-terrorist bias” of the Democratic Party.

The Republican politician and former presidential candidate added in a furious statement on X: “VP Harris will increasingly show her true colors as a San Francisco radical”.

The Israeli prime minister arrived in Washington on Monday in a visit expected to put US divisions over the war on full display. He will make a speech to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday.

Ms Harris will not attend the address, one of her aides told Politico. However she will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Netanyahu, where she will make her Middle East views known.

The vice-president is expected to tell Mr Netanyahu that “it is time for the war to end in a way where Israel is secure, all hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can enjoy their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination,” the aide said.

Vice President Harris refusing to meet with President Netanyahu is a clear sign of the pro-Hamas, pro-terrorist bias which increasingly permeates the Democratic Party. I watched speakers attack anti-semitism and speakers supporting Israel in the Republican Convention. Both would… — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) July 22, 2024

11:23 AM BST

Harris raises $100m after Joe Biden quits race - report

Kamala Harris’s campaign raised more than $100 million (£77 million) between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening, The Hill reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

More than 1.1 million individual donors contributed to the campaign, the report said.

11:03 AM BST

Where does Harris stand on America’s key issues?

Kamala Harris’s career includes stints as attorney general of California, as a senator and now as vice-president.

During this time, her political position has been fluid and she has not been tethered to an ideological wing of the party in the way that Joe Biden defined himself as a centrist.

Abortion, tax and immigration – where does Ms Harris stand on America’s key issues?

Read the full piece here.

10:44 AM BST

Watch: Kamala’s first speech since Biden’s exit

Kamala Harris praised Joe Biden’s legacy as “unmatched in modern history” in her first speech since the US president ended his re-election bid on Monday.

Speaking on the lawn of the White House, Ms Harris said that in one term, Mr Biden had “already surpassed” the accomplishments of many two-term presidents.

The vice-president was speaking at an event celebrating the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams from the past season.

10:31 AM BST

Biden returns to White House today

President Biden will return to the White House on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since he abandoned his re-election campaign, his office said.

The president, who has been in isolation as he recovered from COVID-19 in Rehoboth Beach, was expected to return to Washington on Monday but extended his stay after announcing he would be exiting the race.

On Monday night, Mr Biden made his first public remarks after he called in to his former campaign headquarters to support Kamala Harris.

President Biden will return to the White House after recovering from COVID-19 - AP

10:00 AM BST

Jill Biden to lead Paris Olympics delegation

Jill Biden will lead the presidential delegation to the Paris Olympics, the White House has confirmed.

It will be the first appearance on the world stage for the first lady after Joe Biden withdrew from his election campaign.

There had been growing speculation that Ms Biden might pull out of the games at the last minute and be replaced by either Kamala Harris or the vice-president’s husband Douglas Emhoff who is leading the delegation at the closing ceremony.

Ms Biden will be joined by the US ambassador to France, Denise Campbell Bauer, senators Chris Coons and Alex Padilla, and the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass.

09:39 AM BST

Trump to feature on DeChambeau’s golf show

Donald Trump is due to appear on professional golfer’s Bryson DeChambeau’s Break 50 YouTube show on Tuesday for a “special episode”.

The American, who won his second US Open at Pinehurst last month, teased the new video on X, writing: “We will be donating $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project for every stroke we score under par.”

Mr DeChambeau played down speculation that this was a political stunt to aid Trump’s presidential campaign, adding: “To be clear, this is about golf and giving back to our nation’s veterans, not politics.”

Read more here.

Break 50 with @realDonaldTrump dropping tomorrow on my YouTube channel! On this special episode, we will be donating $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project for every stroke we score under par. Stay tuned 👀 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) July 22, 2024

09:21 AM BST

‘We’re on the verge’: Biden vows to end Gaza war before leaving office

President Biden has vowed to bring an end to the Israel-Hamas during his last months in office during his first public remarks since abandoning his bid for re-election.

“I’ll be working very closely with the Israelis and with the Palestinians to try to work out how we can get the Gaza war to end, and Middle East peace, and get all those hostages home,” Mr Biden said in a call into his campaign headquarters on Monday night.

He added: “I think we’re on the verge” of ending the war.

It comes as Mr Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet on Thursday during the Israeli prime minister’s trip to the US.

Kamala Harris will meet with Mr Netanyahu separately. It is still uncertain if he will meet with Donald Trump.

Joe Biden sits down with Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting of the Israeli war cabinet in in October 2023 - AFP

09:03 AM BST

Harris promises to ‘unite party and nation’

Kamala Harris has promised to “unite our party and unite the nation” after she secured enough support from Democrat delegates to be crowned the party’s nominee.

In her full statement posted on X early on Tuesday, she said: “I am proud to have earned the support needed to become our party’s nominee.

“Over the next few months, I’ll be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line. I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Tonight, I am proud to have earned the support needed to become our party's nominee.



Over the next few months, I'll be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything on the line. I fully intend to unite our party and our nation, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Bsq3N6pMAi — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024

08:40 AM BST

‘You’re full of s---’: Secret Service chief told to resign over Trump shooting

The director of the US Secret Service was told she was “full of s---” during an excruciating congressional hearing in which she was told she should resign.

Kimberly Cheatle admitted that the agency failed in its mission to prevent the assassination attempt of Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a tense grilling in front of the House committee on oversight and accountability on Monday, she was chastised for refusing to answer specific questions and insisting she was the “best person” for the job.

Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, told her: “You’re full of s--- today. You’re just being completely dishonest.”

Read more here.

US Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle was chastised by House representatives for her evasiveness - Bloomberg

08:28 AM BST

Watch: Biden tells Harris ‘I’m watching you, kid – I love you’

Joe Biden urged Democrats to “embrace” Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee on Monday night as the president called in to his former campaign headquarters to vouch for his chosen successor.

Addressing Ms Harris, he added: “I’m watching you, kid. I love you.”

Mr Biden added that his decision to drop out of the White House race was the “right thing” to have done in his first public remarks following his exit.

“The name has changed at the top of the ticket, but the mission hasn’t changed at all,” he said.

08:13 AM BST

08:11 AM BST

JD Vance goes on the attack against Harris in first solo campaign as VP nominee

JD Vance accused Kamala Harris of lacking appreciation for the US in his first solo day of campaigning as Donald Trump’s new running mate.

“If you want to lead this country, you should feel grateful for it, you should feel a sense of gratitude,” Mr Vance said during a speech in southwest Ohio on Monday. “And I never hear that gratitude coming through when I listen to Kamala Harris.”

The Ohio senator was announced as Trump’s vice-president pick just a week before President Biden’s dramatic exit from the race and endorsement of Ms Harris as his successor.

“I was told I was going to get to debate Kamala Harris. Now President Trump is going to get to debate her?”

08:10 AM BST

Harris secures enough Democrat support for presidential nomination

Kamala Harris is set to become the Democratic presidential nominee after securing enough pledged support from her party’s delegates on Monday night.

She has sailed past the number of delegates needed - 1,976 out of nearly 4,000 - to endorse her at next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Less than 36 hours after President Biden’s exit from the race and his endorsement of Ms Harris, the vice-president received the support of a slew of Democratic heavyweights and massive voter donations to close in as the Democrats’ heir apparent.

“Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee,” Harris said in a statement late on Monday night. “I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon.”

Read more on the story here.

07:37 AM BST

Harris heads to Wisconsin as Democrat heir apparent

Kamala Harris will campaign in the critical battleground state of Wisconsin on Tuesday for the first time as the presumptive presidential candidate after enough Democratic delegates pledged to endorse her.

The Wisconsin trip offers another opportunity for the 59-year-old former California prosecutor to reset the Democrats’ campaign and make the case that she is best positioned to beat Trump.

Ms Harris is scheduled to deliver remarks at a political event in Milwaukee at 19.05 BST.

07:34 AM BST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage

We are bring you all the latest news from the US election.