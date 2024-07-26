Kamala Harris moves the dial on Gaza after 'frank' talks with Netanyahu

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Kamala Harris insisted she would "not be silent" on the ongoing suffering in the Gaza Strip after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Her remarks signal a major shift in US policy on the war in Gaza. While outgoing President Joe Biden has for the most part maintained an amiable relationship with Netanyahu, Harris said she pressed the Israeli premier to end the “dire humanitarian situation” and “finalise” a peace deal.

Kamala Harris signaled a major shift on US Gaza policy Thursday, with the presidential hopeful telling Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to seal a peace deal and insisting she would not be "silent" on the suffering in the Palestinian enclave.

Ripping up outgoing President Joe Biden's playbook of mostly behind-the-scenes pressure on Israel, the vice president said after meeting Netanyahu that it was time to end the "devastating" war.

"What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time," Harris told reporters.

"We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent."

"And I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there."



