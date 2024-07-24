Kamala Harris narrows down VP shortlist as two candidates emerge as frontrunners

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly have emerged as frontrunners for presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ choice of vice president.

Both men are from key battleground states in the 2024 presidential race and have a history of defeating candidates endorsed by Donald Trump at the ballot box.

A source close to the campaign – newly rebranded as Harris For President – told ABC News that the vetting of potential running mates had begun. Other candidates being considered as well as Shapiro and Kelly are Roy Cooper of North Carolina and Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

However, the process is unlikely to be finalized by August 7, when the virtual roll call is scheduled to come to an end, a source familiar with the process told the outlet.

Some may see Shapiro as a good candidate for the ticket, as a fellow state attorney general. The 51-year-old is highly popular as the governor of Pennsylvania and enjoys the support of plenty of Republicans as well as Democrats.

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, 51, is a fellow state attorney general (Getty Images)

In 2022, he beat the ultra-MAGA Doug Mastriano, whom Trump had endorsed. He has received high marks for his handling of multiple crises, including the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which borders Pennsylvania, and, more recently, the attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in the town of Butler.

As the state attorney general, Shapiro focused heavily on combating crime in Pennsylvania, which has at times rankled progressives in the way Harris’ record as a prosecutor has. In addition, when Trump sued Pennsylvania to challenge the 2020 election results, Shapiro beat him back in lawsuits.

Arizona senator Kelly is a 60-year-old former astronaut and Navy captain, and is married to former congresswoman Gabby Giffords (AP)

US Senator Kelly is a 60-year-old former astronaut and Navy combat pilot. He won his seat in 2022, roundly defeating Republican challenger Blake Masters – another Trump-backed ultra-MAGA, who, like JD Vance, is a disciple of venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

Kelly stepped into politics after his wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was shot in the head and was forced to retire in 2011. Since then, he’s become an outspoken advocate for ending gun violence – an issue that will almost certainly be key on Harris’ agenda.

The Senator is also a prolific fundraiser who would have little trouble bringing cash to the ticket with Harris. Picking Kelly may also signal that Democrats are serious about keeping the West in mind.

Several names have been floated to join Kamala Harris on the ticket in November, should she succeed in securing the party’s official nomination (Getty Images)

A border-state Democrat, Kelly could push back on criticisms from Republicans that Trump would be better at handling immigration.

As a veteran, he has taken up late Senator John McCain’s mantle as an ardent defender of Ukraine, which would contrast with Vance’s opposition to supporting the country against Putin’s aggression. However, his record in Arizona might lead Democrats to want to keep him in the Senate.

The two men have major pros about what they could bring to the table for Harris. However, a source told ABC that while "the horse has left the barn," concerning the selection of her running mate, the list of names is currently “not exhaustive.”