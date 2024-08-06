Kamala Harris secures Democratic nomination and narrows down vice president search

Kamala Harris with Josh Shapiro, who is the bookies' favourite to be her vice president candidate - Kevin Mohatt

Kamala Harris formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday night as she narrowed down the search for her running mate to Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota governor Tim Walz.

Ms Harris officially became the first woman of colour to lead a major party ticket after the Democratic National Committee announced the formal results of the online voting by delegates.

She must now select a running mate, but it remained unclear by Monday evening if a final decision had been made.

Ms Harris held interviews with three finalists - Mr Shapiro, Mr Walz and Mark Kelly, a senator for Arizona - at her Washington residence on Sunday.

She has reportedly since whittled the list down to Mr Shapiro, 51, and Mr Walz, 60, three sources told Reuters, after spending much of Monday weighing up the choice of candidates with her staff. She is expected to announce her choice on Tuesday morning.

The intensive process of vetting a vice presidential candidate typically lasts months.

But Ms Harris, 59, has had only days to make her selection following Joe Biden’s decision to end his re-election bid.

Ms Harris is scheduled to make her first public appearance with her running mate at a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday, the first of a five-day, seven-state battleground tour the pair will embark on this week.

The seven states will likely decide the presidential election, which is just three months away, on November 5.

Donald Trump’s campaign was said to have been caught off-guard by Ms Harris’s surge in momentum following Mr Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

Tim Walz speaking at a Biden-Harris campaign and DNC press conference in July - Jim Vondruska

The former president’s running mate, the Ohio senator JD Vance, has been dispatched to respond to Ms Harris’s VP selection, starting with a campaign stop of his own in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Ms Harris’s selection process has exposed some divisions within the Democratic Party.

Given Ms Harris’s lightning-fast ascension to becoming the party’s nominee, the hunt for a vice presidential candidate has played out as a proxy primary with acrimonious lobbying campaigns for and against the candidates.

Mr Shapiro, the bookies’ favourite, has been championed by moderates and is popular in his home state of Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes make it a must-win state for both Ms Harris and Mr Trump.

However, he has faced resistance from progressives, who have cited concerns over his staunch support for Israel.

Mr Walz, 60, has become the favourite candidate of the party’s Left flank. A former teacher and officer in the National Guard, he served as both a football coach and faculty adviser for the Gay-Straight Alliance student organisation during his two-decade teaching career.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2006 in a Republican-leaning district and is currently serving his second term as governor of Minnesota, where he has delivered on a string of progressive priorities such as free school meals and expanding paid leave.

Ms Harris’s reported short-list of running mates has solely consisted of white men with a record of winning over rural, white or independent voters.

In addition to Mr Shapiro, Mr Walz and Mr Kelly, potential contenders include transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and Illinois governor JB Pritzker.

The candidates will be informed of Ms Harris’s decision on Monday night or Tuesday morning, according to Reuters.