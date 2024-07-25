Kamala Harris now a threat to Trump in several major swing states, new polling finds

John Bowden
·3 min read

Vice President Kamala Harris has pulled her party back into contention in several key battleground states after taking the reins of the presidential ticket and becoming the presumptive nominee for the Democrats.

A new Emerson poll released on Thursday shows Harris putting an end to the bleeding her predecessor was suffering for weeks across five key states: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. She still trails Donald Trump in each state, but she’s now within just a few percentage points — ground she has a chance of making up over the next 100-plus days until the general election.

The key bit is her marked improvement over Joe Biden. The Harris campaign didn’t unveil its first ad until Thursday, after the Emerson poll was taken, meaning the numbers are virtually unaffected by anything she has done since taking the wheel.

Her entrance alone has given Democrats a boost in each of those states over Emerson’s poll taken earlier in July. Her numbers were up over Biden’s by four percentage points in Wisconsin and Arizona, three percentage points in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and five percentage points in Georgia. Younger voters in particular were among her biggest gains.

The result comes the same day a Morning Consult poll showed Harris narrowly ahead of Trump with voters nationally, and a New York Times/Siena College poll showed Harris cutting the Democrats’ national polling deficit down from six percentage points earlier this month to just one percentage point today.

The Republican nominee has seen his momentum stall in the immediate wake of the Trumpified Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he spent four days boosting his profile. Harris, meanwhile, has seen a fundraising surge to the tune of $126 million in four days and watched as her party has lined up behind her rather than begin a painful open primary process.

Kamala Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers in her first week as presumptive Democratic nominee for president (AFP via Getty Images)
Kamala Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers in her first week as presumptive Democratic nominee for president (AFP via Getty Images)

The sudden shift in the race’s dynamic has resulted in Trump crying foul and complaining in Truth Social posts that his party wasted millions of dollars running against Joe Biden before Democrats held their own nominating convention. Harris will be crowned her party’s nominee, at least ceremoniously, at the Democrats’ convention in August.

Her first ad released on Thursday leaned heavily into the concept of freedom — economic freedom, safety from gun violence, as well as abortion rights and LGBTQ+ rights. It was also set to a Beyonce soundtrack, signalling the energy of her campaign in the wake of Biden’s decision on Sunday to finally heed calls urging him to step aside.

A Trump campaign spokeperson pointed to the former president’s continued lead in each of the five swing states in a polling memo sent to reporters on Monday, prior to the release of the latest Emerson poll (which was taken on Monday and Tuesday).

“Even if Democrat Party insiders and donors are able to successfully annoint disgraced border czar Kamala Harris as the new nominee — disenfranchising millions of Democrat primary voters in the process — it won’t save them. Democrats can’t name a single state where Kamala Harris would perform better than Crooked Joe would have. In fact, President Trump crushes Kamala Harris in every poll,” said Dylan Johnson.

The Emerson poll’s credibility interval for each state was 3.4 percentage points.

After a devastating debate performance knocked Biden out of the race in a dragged-out cycle that began back in June, Harris is currently set to debate her opponent for the first time some time in September. The two campaigns have been invited to a debate by Fox News on September 17.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Harris Campaign Trolls ‘78-Year-Old Criminal’ Donald Trump After Fox News Appearance

    Kamala Harris’ campaign trolled Donald Trump after his appearance on Fox News Thursday morning with a statement attacking his age and criminal conviction.The Republican gave his two-cents to Fox & Friends on a range of issues over the course of a roughly 30-minute interview, variously describing President Joe Biden as a “problemmed man” and slamming Harris as “real garbage.” Harris for President quickly hit back, releasing a: “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance.”“After wat

  • FBI Is Not Fully Convinced Trump Was Struck by a Bullet

    FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed during a marathon testimony on Wednesday that investigators still do not know if former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet or a piece of shrapnel during his attempted assassination.Twice during the hours-long session, Wray told lawmakers that the FBI was still working to determine what exactly struck the former president on his right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “My understanding is that either it [a bullet] or some shrapnel is wha

  • ‘Haley Voters for Harris’ PAC Ramps Up Kamala Support After Cease and Desist

    Just because former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley jumped on the Donald Trump train last week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, that doesn’t mean her voters have followed suit.Haley sent a cease and desist letter to a group of anti-Trump voters on Tuesday who are using her name to support the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.The Haley Voters for Harris political action committee, officially known as the PIVOTPAC, previously supported H

  • Trump Responds To Claims He's 'Cognitively Challenged' In Bafflingly Weird Way

    The former president brought it up twice during a rally in North Carolina.

  • Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump With Absolutely Brutal Reminder About Melania

    The "Late Show" host mocked the former president over one curious claim.

  • Kellyanne Conway Slammed For Pure ‘Gaslighting’ With Latest Donald Trump Claim

    Conway tried to memory-hole a key feature of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and it did not go well.

  • Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being 'childless,' testing Trump's new running mate

    Comments JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of the Republicans' presidential ticket.

  • Where Harris stands against Trump in the battleground states that will decide the election

    Democrats have new hope now that President Biden has stepped aside from his reelection campaign and Vice President Harris has the nomination within her grasp. But the road to victory in November is still tough. In the nationwide polling average maintained by The Hill and Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), former President Trump leads Harris by…

  • Trump Files Complaint Over Harris Getting Biden’s $96 Million War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming that the transfer of Joe Biden’s $96 million campaign war chest to Kamala Harris violates the law.Most Read from BloombergWhat Initial Polling Data Show About the Trump-Harris MatchupHarris Just Showed Why Trump Is So Afraid of HerI Changed My Mind. The Fed Needs to Cut Rates Now.Tesla Slumps as Musk Tethers Its Future to Delayed RobotaxisSingapore Has World’s Most Powerful Pas

  • North Korea Delivers Stinging Rebuke of Trump’s Comments

    On Tuesday North Korea snubbed Donald Trump once again by brushing off a suggestion by the former president that he would improve relations with the country if elected president in November.Trump told the Republican National Convention he got along with Kim, and that the North Korean leader probably wanted him back in the White House. “I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said.An anonymous commentary in the North Korean Central News Agency, or NKCNA, a state-controlled med

  • Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting

    A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled US Secret Service.

  • Dramatic footage appears to show a Ukrainian missile taking out a Russian Su-25 jet

    Footage shared by Ukrainian forces appears to show the dramatic explosion as a ground-to-air missile strikes a Russian Su-25 jet.

  • Carville: ‘Excitement’ around Harris has to be tempered with ‘realism’

    Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday that those who are thrilled about Vice President Harris’s presidential bid need to pair their “excitement” with “realism.” “I understand that people [are] feeling a lot better and excited, but that excitement’s gotta be tempered with realism, and the realism is, she has a tough campaign to run, and…

  • Why Colbert Thinks Trump’s Terrified to Face Kamala Harris

    It’s only been two days since Kamala Harris began her official presidential campaign, but Stephen Colbert is already impressed with how it’s turning out.“Biden dropped out and endorsed Kamala Harris on Sunday, and today, Tuesday, she’s already secured enough delegate endorsements to win the Democratic presidential nomination,” Colbert said.“Democrats everywhere are feeling the Kamalamentum,” Colbert continued. “Her campaign broke a single-day fundraising record with 1.1 million individual donors

  • Walz, Trump tangle over Fox appearance

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) hit back at former President Trump on Tuesday after Trump took issue with his recent appearance on Fox News. Trump criticized Fox News for having the governor on Tuesday, saying on his Truth Social website that the network is making him “fight battles that I shouldn’t have to fight!” “Take…

  • Critics Cook Ted Cruz Over Kamala Harris Food Fixation: 'Sure As Hell' Not Taking That!

    Cruz entertained a false claim about the "radical" vice president's stance on red meat consumption.

  • NY Democrat introduces constitutional amendment reversing Supreme Court immunity ruling

    Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.) introduced a constitutional amendment Wednesday seeking to undo the Supreme Court’s decision that former presidents enjoy a presumption of criminal immunity for official acts. “Earlier this month the Supreme Court of the United States undermined not just the foundation of our constitutional government, but the foundation of our democracy,” Morelle said. “At its core,…

  • What to know about the 25th Amendment as Trump makes wild claim about Biden

    President Joe Biden’s planned address to the nation on Wednesday night will be an opportunity to explain his decision not to run for reelection and show he is still up to the task of serving as president – a job he has for nearly six more months, until January 20, 2025.

  • New York urges Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump’s hush money criminal case

    New York’s attorney general urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to stay out of Donald Trump’s hush money criminal case, arguing the nation’s highest court should not grant a novel request by Missouri to pause his sentencing hearing and lift the gag order imposed on the former president in the case.

  • George Conway’s Anti-Psychopath PAC highlights Trump gaffes in new campaign

    Conservative pundit George Conway’s PAC released a campaign ad targeting former President Trump over his speaking gaffes. The Anti-Psychopath PAC’s newest campaign is a TV ad featuring Conway saying, “Donald Trump has never, ever been right in the head,” before playing clips of the former president’s previous comments. The PAC said in a press…