Kamala Harris outlines her vision to Vietnamese Americans in bilingual op-ed

Vice President Kamala Harris published an op-ed in Việt Báo Daily News on Thursday, presenting her vision for a "New Way Forward" and her commitment to policies that would benefit Vietnamese American communities. The piece, accessible in both Vietnamese and English, underscores the importance of protecting freedoms and creating opportunities for Vietnamese Americans — a demographic she describes as “embodying resilience and strength.”

Connecting with the community: In her op-ed, Harris connects her policies to the Vietnamese American experience, particularly the sacrifices made by those who fled oppression to build lives in the U.S. She highlights policies aimed at addressing rising costs of living, such as affordable housing initiatives and tax cuts for middle-class families, while also emphasizing support for small businesses, many of which are pillars within Vietnamese American communities. "I want all Americans to achieve their dreams of homeownership," she writes, sharing her personal story of her mother’s struggle to buy a first home.

Outlining policies: Harris goes on to touch on her broader agenda for health care and public safety. She pledges to lower health care costs, defend the Affordable Care Act and support seniors through expanded Medicare coverage. Noting instances of anti-Asian violence that Vietnamese Americans have faced historically, she emphasizes her commitment to combating hate crimes and investing in community safety. With her op-ed, Harris signals her outreach to Asian American communities, part of a larger strategy to secure AAPI votes in key swing states, where voters are projected to play a decisive role in the election.