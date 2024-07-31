Kamala Harris pledges to win Georgia at spirited Atlanta rally

STORY: Likely Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris held a spirited rally in Atlanta on Tuesday that highlighted the new energy she has brought to November’s election against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

"So the momentum in this race is shifting and there are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it."

The Vice President took jabs at Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

“And by the way, don't you find some of their stuff to just be plain weird?”

There are less than 100 days to go in one of the least predictable election seasons in recent memory.

Since Biden ended his reelection bid just over a week ago, Harris has significantly outperformed him in recent polling among young people, Black voters and Hispanic voters.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday showed Harris with a one point lead over Trump, down from two points a week earlier.

She was joined in Atlanta by rappers Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion, who performed before Harris’ speech.

Harris pledged Democrats would win Georgia, a swing state the party had written off which could play a decisive role in November.

She also taunted Trump for backing out of a debate with her.

“Well, Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage, because, as the saying goes, 'if you've got something to say, say it to my face.”

Harris also appeared to embrace some Biden policy priorities– vowing to bring down prices on day one of her presidency.

She said she would ban more hidden banking fees, take on corporate landlords and "cap unfair rent increases."

After her speech, Harris appeared on a Zoom call with supporters, telling them "this is a sprint" and asking them to volunteer.

Her quickly-assembled campaign has raised $200 million since Biden dropped out, and signed up 170,000 new volunteers.

Sources say Harris will reveal her new vice presidential nominee at a rally on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The location suggests Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has moved to the top of a short list of running mates.