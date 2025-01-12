Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion; internet reacts

A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral is gaining attention for the exclusion of a certain former and incoming president.

While President-elect Donald Trump attended the Washington, D.C. funeral Thursday alongside the other four living presidents, he was not present in Harris' post. The image shows Harris, President Joe Biden and former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama placing their hands over their hearts at the ceremony.

Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump, who were seated next to Obama, were both left out of the photo posted Saturday.

"President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it," the social media caption on the VP's official accounts reads. "President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come."

While it was not clear if Trump's exclusion was intentional, Instagram followers were quick to notice his absence after the two went head-to-head in the 2024 presidential election.

"Best photo crop of the decade," reads one comment.

"I immediately laughed when I saw this image. I love a good cropped photo," another user wrote.

The Carter Center, founded in 1982 by the former president and first lady Rosalynn Carter, also excluded the Trumps in a series of photos from the funeral shared on X Thursday.

Who attended Jimmy Carter's funeral?

All five living former presidents attended Jimmy Carter's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral Thursday to pay respects and condolences to the family. Biden declared Thursday, Jan. 9 a national day of mourning for the 39th president of the United States.

U.S. Military body bearers carry the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Jimmy Carter from the Washington National Cathedral during his state funeral as Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and many others look on on Jan. 9, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Several former vice presidents were also present including Mike Pence as well as incoming Vice President JD Vance.

First lady Jill Biden, second-gentleman Doug Emhoff and several other former spouses of the president were also present, with the exception of Michelle Obama, whose office did not provide details explaining her absence.

The following notable names were president at the funeral:

President Joe Biden

President-elect Donald Trump

Former President Barack Obama

Former President George W. Bush

Former President Bill Clinton

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President-elect JD Vance

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Dan Quayle

Former Vice President Al Gore

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

First lady Jill Biden

Second-gentleman Doug Emhoff

Incoming first lady Melania Trump

Former first lady Laura Bush

Carter died on Dec. 29 at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was 100.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion