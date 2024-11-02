Kamala Harris Promises A 'Brighter Future' In Closing Campaign Ad

In her closing campaign message to voters, Vice President Kamala Harris is promising a “brighter future” that will bring Americans together.

In a two-minute video released Saturday, titled “Brighter Future,” Harris’ final message is one of optimism.

“Throughout this campaign, I’ve seen the best of America, and I’ve seen what is holding you back and weighing you down,” Harris says at the start of the ad. “High costs, fundamental rights taken away, and politics that have driven fear and division. You deserve better. As president, I will bring a new generation of leadership.”

In the ad, Harris says she’ll bring down price gouging, and fight to “protect your healthcare and your benefits — not take them away.”

Harris is likely referring to her opponent, former President Donald Trump, and comments he’s made about slashing health care.

“We believe in each other. We believe in our country,” Harris says in the ad. “We’re not falling for these folks who are trying to divide us. Together, we will build a brighter future for our nation, where we stand for freedom, we stand for justice, we stand for the dignity of work.”

Her closing ad is set to air tomorrow during National Football League games.

