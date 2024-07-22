Kamala Harris Raises Record $81 Million in First 24 Hours as Presidential Candidate

The Harris for President campaign reported the figure, the largest 24-hour haul by any candidate in presidential history

Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Kamala Harris in March 2024.

Kamala Harris has broken a fundraising record just 24 hours into her 2024 presidential campaign.

On Monday, July 22 — one day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed his vice president as the Democratic presidential nominee — the Harris for President campaign announced that it had raised $81 million over the course of 24 hours, making it the largest 24-hour haul by any candidate in presidential history, Team Harris said in a statement.

The campaign — which filed with the Federal Election Commission to change its name to "Harris for President" on Sunday — adding to its $240 million donations to date.

"The historic outpouring of support for Vice President Harris represents exactly the kind of grassroots energy and enthusiasm that wins elections," Harris campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement.

The team also released data about other notable successes, announcing that nearly 900,000 "grassroots donors" donated within the last 24 hours; 43,000 donor signed up to make recurring payments (with more than half of them signed up to make weekly donations) and the campaign's official X (formerly Twitter) account doubling its follower count to around 880,000 by July 22.

Additionally, the campaign stated that one call hosted by the organization Win with Black Women on Sunday night raised $1.6 million.



"Already, we are seeing a broad and diverse coalition come together to support our critical work of talking to the voters that will decide this election," Munoz added. "There is a groundswell behind Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump is terrified because he knows his divisive, unpopular agenda can’t stand up to the Vice President’s record and vision for the American people.”



Biden made history of his own, becoming the incumbent president who waited the longest to announce that he would not be seeking reelection.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City.

The president, 81, announced the news in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday writing in part that it was "the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President."

"And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," the statement read.

Soon after, he endorsed Harris, 59, writing: "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President."

"And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."



