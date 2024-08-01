Kamala Harris Responds to Donald Trump Saying She 'Turned Black': 'The American People Deserve Better'

The vice president pushed back against the former president after he falsely suggested she'd mischaracterized her race

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty; Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Kamala Harris, Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris delivered a swift response to Donald Trump's comments about her racial identity on Wednesday, July 31, noting that the former president and Republican presidential nominee was putting on "the same old show."

The vice president, who is running as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, shared her remarks on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Trump, 78, falsely claimed in an interview that she had mischaracterized her race.

"Let me just say: The American people deserve better than Donald Trump’s divisiveness and disrespect," Harris, 59, wrote.

Harris is both Indian and Black. She made history in 2020 as the first woman vice president and also the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office.

Later in the day on Wednesday, while speaking at Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th International Biennial Boulé in Houston, Texas, Harris repeated the remarks to members of the Black sorority, but went further.



“The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth; a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts," she said, according to video shared by CBS News. "We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us – they are an essential source of our strength."



Brandon Bell/Getty Kamala Harris speaks at Sigma Gamma Rho's 60th International Biennial Boulé at the George R. Brown Convention Center on July 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Trump made his remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists' annual convention in Chicago when he was asked by ABC's Rachel Scott about his feelings about the claim some Republicans have made that Harris is "a DEI [Diversity, Equity and Inclusion] hire."

“I've known her a long time indirectly, not directly very much, and she was always of Indian heritage," Trump said. "I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

"I respect either one but she obviously doesn't. Because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and became a Black person," he added. "So I think somebody should look into that, too."

He went on to say that he wasn't sure if Harris was "a DEI hire," but "could be."



KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Donald Trump speaks during the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago, Illinois, on July 31, 2024.

Following Trump's comments, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters including the Associated Press during a conference, “It’s insulting and no one has any right to tell someone who they are how they identify."

Harris is now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president after Joe Biden, 81, dropped out of the race last month.

Biden promptly endorsed Harris while announcing his decision, sharing in a post on X on July 21, "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."



