Kamala Harris said she won’t take Americans' guns away. Because she owns one too.

Vice President Kamala Harris reminded Americans on Tuesday that she too is a gun owner.

"Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away,” the Democratic presidential nominee said during the presidential debate in Philadelphia with former President Donald Trump.

Harris referenced her weapon ownership while rebutting Trump, who argued that if elected president the Democrat would confiscate Americans’ guns.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris gestures as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024.

This isn’t the first time Harris has said she owns a gun. While running for president for the 2020 election, Harris said in Iowa that she was a gun owner.

“I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do — for personal safety,” Harris said at the time. An aide at the time said Harris purchased a handgun years before her statement and that it was locked up.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harris reminds Americans she too is a gun owner