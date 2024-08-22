Kamala Harris Shares Heartfelt Message Hours Before DNC Speech

It’s a big day for Kamala Harris, professionally and personally.

Not only is the vice president giving the biggest speech of her political career at the Democratic National Convention, but she is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her marriage to Doug Emhoff.

Harris posted on X, formerly Twitter, hours before her big speech to celebrate her and Emhoff’s big day.

“Happy anniversary, Dougie. I wouldn’t want to be on this journey with anyone but you,” the vice president wrote.

The couple met in 2013, after, as Emhoff humorously noted during his speechon Tuesday, a friend gave him her number.

“For generations, people have debated when to call the person you’re being set up with. And never in history has anyone suggested 8:30 a.m.,” Emhoff said. “And yet, that’s when I dialed. I got Kamala’s voicemail and I just started rambling.”

It was awkward, but not as awkward as Harris’ reaction was for him.

“By the way, Kamala saved that voicemail, and she makes me listen to it on every anniversary,” he added.

Something must have worked, because Harris and Emhoff tied the knot on Aug. 22, 2014, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, with Harris’ younger sister, Maya, officiating the ceremony.

