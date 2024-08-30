Kamala Harris Has Snappy Answer To CNN's Trump-Inspired Question

Kamala Harris may have sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash for her first big interview since she became the Democratic presidential nominee last month, but that doesn’t mean she was willing to play the network’s game.

Since getting the nomination, Harris and running mate Tim Walz have connected with voters mostly by doing rallies and working with content creators, while ignoring sit downs with legacy media outlets like The New York Times, CNN, and others.

The policy has some merit from a strategic standpoint, considering many of those outlets have a bad habit of framing their presidential coverage as a “horse race.”

That means that even though mainstream journalists might gripe that Harris needs to answer their questions about what she would do as president, that’s not what they ask when they have the chance to talk with her.

Instead, reporters mostly want her to respond to wackadoodle things Trump said.

But it doesn’t look like Harris is going to do that moving forward, based on how she responded to one of Bash’s Trump-framed questions during the interview.

Bash asked Harris to comment on remarks made by Trump at last month’s National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago about her racial identity.

During his train wreck Q&A at the event, Trump attacked Harris’ biracial identity.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a couple of years ago when she happened to turn Black,” he said. “And now she wants to be known as Black, so I don’t know ― is she Indian or is she Black?”

During the CNN interview on Thursday, Bash asked Harris to comment on Trump’s questioning about her racial identity.

Harris had a succinct response: “Same old, tired playbook. Next question, please.”

Harris’ refusal to answer a question that doesn’t have anything to do with her ability to lead the country got raves from people on X, formerly Twitter.

Many people felt that if the media was going to ask questions like this one, then Harris had a good reason for previously avoiding reporters.

Imagine getting the chance to ask presidential candidates anything you want... and landing on "Hey, will you respond to some insane thing Trump said about you?" Bash is such a hack. https://t.co/zHRw39ak0A — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 29, 2024

This is the way to handle garbage questions.



All this bs concern trolling about what are her policy stances but this is the crap they ask her. — Devin Nunes’ Lawsuits🗃️ (@LawsuitsDevin) August 29, 2024

If Harris had replied in detail or with any sort of emotion/outrage, that would get clipped & used by the right to attack her with tired tropes (making everything about race, angry Black woman, women are overemotional, etc.). She deprived them of that talking point. /2 — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) August 29, 2024

Love the "next question, please". Very important Harris telegraphs to reporters she is in charge here, not them. She will answer what she wants and how she wants, just like the white boy politicians have done and do for nearly 250 years now of American life. — August V (@AugustCohen4) August 29, 2024

So for fucking weeks they have been saying she won't sit down to discuss her policies and this is the question they ask. No wonder she doesn't want to interview with them — Meidas_DebPitt -🇱🇷🦅 (@DebPitt7) August 29, 2024

She’s giving y’all a chance to ask policy questions and yet again we get…this — Jake & the derg 🎨⚖️💛🐝 (@jakefromgeorgia) August 29, 2024

CNN never fails to disappoint us. pic.twitter.com/CeyDsQ2LMb — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) August 29, 2024

Perfect! Clap back quickly and don't dignify it. — michael musto (@mikeymusto) August 29, 2024

