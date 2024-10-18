Kamala Harris Taunts Hecklers With Crowd Size Diss in Rally Confrontation

Vice President Kamala Harris joked with hecklers at a rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon, using the opportunity to again poke fun at former President Donald Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes.

The hecklers began making noise after Harris began speaking on abortion rights. “We’re not going to be gaslighted on this. We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undue the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended,” Harris said, before inaudible shouts could be heard in the background.

“Oh you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris said without skipping a beat. “I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.” The crowd of supporters went wild with cheers.

Harris laughed with the crowd, but quickly turned serious moments later to address a medical emergency in the crowd. It’s not clear exactly what happened to the person, but Harris seemed to confirm they were being helped moments later.

Vice President Harris to MAGA hecklers: “Oh you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street”



Harris has been confronted by protesters at rallies before—including activists campaigning against Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. Pro-Palestine protesters have led to tense confrontations at the Democratic nominee’s events, and organized large demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention in August.

“You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win, then say that, otherwise I’m speaking,” the vice president told protesters at a Detroit, Michigan rally in August.

Trump himself was not scheduled to appear in the pivotal Midwest swing state on Thursday, instead opting to speak at the Al Smith Dinner in New York that evening.

Both the Democratic and Republican candidates have traded jabs with each other in the past over their crowd sizes, which has remained a point of contention with the former president for years.

