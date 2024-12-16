Kamala Harris’ Top Aides Predict Her Next Move And The Dilemma Ahead

Vice President Kamala Harris has suggested she isn’t done with politics, prompting top aides to debate potential bids to run for president again or governor in her home state of California, CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere said Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

Dovere interviewed more than a dozen Harris advisers and associates to weigh in on the dilemma that could heavily influence her choice.

Harris, who was beaten decisively by Donald Trump, has been keeping a low profile. But the two obvious choices ahead of her present a conundrum that she’ll have to confront “right away,” Dovere told anchor Manu Raju on “Inside Politics.”

Advisers “look at this governor’s race in California in 2026, and it seems to them like a layup essentially, that she would probably clear the field or mostly clear the field and she would get to be governor of California,” he said.

“But if she does that, that means that she couldn’t turn around and run for president again in 2028,” he continued. “She’d need to essentially declare right away. And that is what it really comes down to because there are people close to her who say she didn’t get a fair shot this year. It wasn’t up to what she could have done. And look how well she performed anyway. She should get to go again in 2028. And then there are ones who say, look, with where things are with the Democratic Party ... she would not have a clear field or a cleared field, rather, in the Democratic primary and could lose the nomination. And to come off of 2024 into that would be really terrible.”

Aides said Harris inherited too big a deficit after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and internal polling clashed with public polls that showed her ahead at certain points.

Whichever option she may choose, close colleagues “do not want her final official act ever to be essentially certifying Donald Trump’s win over her, especially four years after January 6th,” Dovere said.

Dovere went into more detail in an article published earlier in the day.

h/t Mediaite

