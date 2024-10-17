Kamala Harris turned up late and ‘whittled down’ Fox interview, says presenter

Kamala Harris’ interview with Bret Baier was her first for Fox of the campaign - Fox

Kamala Harris arrived late to her Fox News interview and told the network she would sit for five to 10 minutes less than previously agreed, one of its presenters has said.

Bret Baier, who grilled the vice-president, said afterwards that she was late and her team “whittled down” the agreed interview slot.

“We were supposed to start at 5pm — this was the time they gave us,” he said. “Originally we were going to do 25 or 30 minutes. They came in and said ‘well maybe 20’, so it was already getting whittled down.”

He added that “the vice-president turned up about 5.15pm”, with her tardiness putting pressure on his team to edit the interview in time to be aired at 6pm.

During the interview, Ms Harris said her presidency would “not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s”, in her clearest attempt to distance herself from the incumbent Democrat.

She was challenged on her refusal to say how her approach would differ from the policies of the Biden administration, which she has served under since January 2021.

‘New generation’

“Let me be very clear, my presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency,” she said.



“I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences and fresher new ideas. I represent a new generation of leadership.”



Asked what changes she would make, Ms Harris said she hoped to avoid “the kind of rhetoric coming from Donald Trump that has been designed and implemented to divide our country”.



Ms Harris has previously tracked Mr Biden’s policy positions closely, and refused to say how she would change the government if she wins the election.



Asked on Oct 8 what she would have done differently to Mr Biden, she told ABC News: “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

“I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” she added.

However, Ms Harris’s campaign is suffering from its links to Mr Biden, who dropped out of the election in July after achieving the worst approval ratings of any sitting president.

In her Fox interview, Ms Harris suggested that voters who did not support her plan for the economy did not understand the issue well enough.

She said it was “clear to those who study and understand how economic policy works” that her plan would “chart a new way forward”.

Rowing back on policies

Ms Harris also denied that she still supported giving driving licences and free healthcare to illegal migrants – policies she supported when running for the Democratic nomination in 2019.

“That was five years ago, and I’m very clear that I will follow the law,” she said.

“I have made that statement, over and over again and as vice-president of the United States. That’s exactly what I’ve done.”

Asked when she realised that Mr Biden was suffering from mental decline, she said he was “not on the ballot”, adding: “I have watched him from the Oval Office to the Situation Room, and he has the judgement and experience to do exactly what he has done, in making very important decisions on behalf of the American people.”

The latest polls show Ms Harris is losing support in some key states she must win to secure the White House on Nov 5, including Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Polling for The Telegraph by Redfield & Wilton Strategies finds her two points behind in Pennsylvania, and level with Trump in Michigan. She had previously been ahead in both states.

Her campaign has been thrown into turmoil by figures that show her struggling to win as much support as Mr Biden among black and Latino voters, and among men more generally.

Ms Harris’s interview with Fox on Wednesday was her first with the network since entering the race in July.

She had previously restricted her media appearances to more supportive outlets, including Wired, CBS and Vogue.

01:27 AM BST

That’s all for today

Thank you for tuning in to today’s US election live blog.

With 19 days to go until polling day, we’ll be back tomorrow to bring you all the latest from the campaign trail.

01:26 AM BST

Weak Harris can’t stand up to Putin, says Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr has said that Kamala Harris is not strong enough to stand up to America’s enemies.

“If she can’t do 20 minutes with Brett Baire, how’s she going to do against Vladamir Putin? He said on Fox News after the vice president’s interview.

“How’s she going to do against mullahs in Iran? How’s she going to do against Xi ot North Korea,or any of the other enemies of America?”

He continued that “the reason Iran is trying to kill” his father is because America’s enemies “would love to have four more years of this unmitigated disaster”.

01:00 AM BST

Analysis: Kamala Harris’s big Fox gamble did not pay off

Kamala Harris’s interview with Fox News on Wednesday night was never expected to be a friendly affair.

The network has been consistently hostile to the vice-president since she entered the race in July, and this awkward 30 minutes was no different.

There are many within the Harris campaign who thought sitting down with Bret Baier, one of Fox’s most experienced interviewers, was a mistake.

But the stakes were too high. With several swing states too close to call, including battlegrounds that Ms Harris needs to win the presidency, she has just three weeks to convince Republicans to vote for her.

It is hard to see how Wednesday’s interview achieved that goal. On almost every subject, Ms Harris batted away policy questions and opportunities to push her plan for the White House in favour of slamming Donald Trump.

Read the full experts’ round-up here.

12:08 AM BST

Harris may appear on critical Navy SEAL’s podcast

Kamala Harris may appear on a critical Navy SEAL’s podcast, reports suggest.

The Harris campaign is in preliminary talks with Navy SEAL veteran Shawn Ryan about being interviewed on his podcast, The Washington Post reported.

“The Shawn Ryan Show”, which has more than three million subscribers on YouTube and tends to attract a male audience, has regularly criticised the Biden administration and has previously hosted Donald Trump and JD Vance.

According to reports, the Democratic campaign has been in discussion with Mr Ryan within the past week, and the interviewer has agreed to to treat his guest with the “respect she deserves”.

If true, the interview would continue a trend of Ms Harris embracing hostile and non-traditional media in a bid to win over undecided voters in the dying stages of the election campaign.

11:52 PM BST

Harris campaign criticised for not agreeing to longer interview

Kamala Harris has been criticised for not agreeing to a longer interview.

Bret Baier told Fox afterwards that the interview had originally been planned for a half an hour slot but was “whittled down” to between 20-25 minutes by the Harris campaign.

11:46 PM BST

Trump slams ‘train wreck’ Harris interview

The Trump campaign have ridiculed Kamala Harris’ Fox News interview as a “train wreck”.

“Kamala was angry, defensive, and once again abdicated any responsibility for the problems Americans are facing,” a campaign spokesman said.

The Trump campaign added that the vice president that Ms Harris “has no answers” and that she “can’t handle the pressure” of a grilling by hostile media.

Ms Harris has come under criticism by Trump and his supporters for not sitting for tough interviews.

11:36 PM BST

The Kamala Harris interview has finished

The Kamala Harris Fox interview has come to a close.

In a breathless half an hour, she was pushed hard on immigration, her previous comments on trans rights, her predecessor Joe Biden and her stance on Iran.

Our experts will have their say on how the vice president fared shortly.

11:28 PM BST

Harris reinforces her stance against Iran

Ms Harris highlights her support of Israel in combatting Iran.

“Several hours on each occasion that Iran posed a threat to Israel, I was there. Most recently in the situation in the most recent attack [I was] working with the heads of our military...to defend and support Israel in its requirement to defend itself....and to give Israel” the resources it needs, she says.

“My commitment to that is unwavering,” she continues.

11:25 PM BST

Harris grilled on Biden’s mental faculties

Quizzed on when she first noticed President Joe Biden’s mental faculties deteriorating, Kamala Harris ducks the question.

“Joe Biden I have watched form the oval office of the situation room and he has the judgement and the experience to...make very important people for the American people,” she says.

Pushed further, she adds: “Joe Biden’s not on the ballot...I think the American people have concerns about Donald Trump.”

11:23 PM BST

American people aren’t stupid, says Harris

Asked if the American people are stupid for wanting to vote Trump, Ms Harris says: “I would never say that”.

Ms Harris flips the comment, targeting Donald Trump over his comments about plans to deploy the US military to target the “enemy within”.

11:21 PM BST

Harris: My presidency will not be a continuation of Biden

“My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s policy,” Kamala Harris says.

In a reversal of her previous comments, in which she said “nothing comes to mind” when asked about what she would do differently from the president, Ms Harris pivots to focusing on the future.

“I will bring my life experiences, my professional experiences and fresher new ideas. I represent a new generation of leadership,” she says.

She says she is happy to take ideas from Republicans supporting her, before honing in on her focus on supporting small businesses and helping people with the cost of housing.

The vice president goes on to accuse Trump of implementing policies that “divide our country and have Americans literally point fingers at each other”.

11:17 PM BST

Harris: ‘You are responsible for what happens in your administration’

Kamala Harris says she will “follow the law” on gender re-assignment surgery in prisons, before using her point to attack Donald Trump.

“Under Donald Trump’s administration, these surgeries were available to on a medical necessity basis to people in the federal prison system,” she says, adding: “You are responsible for what happens in your administration.

“He has spent $20 million on those ads trying to create a sense of fear in voters, because he actually has no plan in this election.”

Trump and his supporters will likely make hay with Ms Harris’ comments about being judge on her record.

11:14 PM BST

Harris rows back on illegal migrant policy

Harris rows back on her previous comments supporting allowing illegal migrants’ right to free tuition at universities and free healthcare.

“That was five years ago, and I’m very clear that I will follow the law,” she says.

Asked about Tim Walz’s former record as Minnesota governor, where he signed those policies into state law, Harris says: “I do not believe in decriminalising border crossings.”

11:11 PM BST

Harris: ‘I feel awful’ about killings at the hands of illegal migrants

Harris labels the death of Laken Riley a “tragedy”.

The death of the young woman in Georgia, allegedly at the hands of an illegal migrant, has become a flashpoint in the immigration discussion in the lead up to the election.

She continues: “I can’t imagine the pain the families of those victims have experienced,” adding that she has been working “around the clock” to ensure these sort of crimes aren’t repeated.

She goes on to say she feels “awful” about the death of another woman allegedly killed by an illegal migrant.

11:07 PM BST

Harris repeatedly asks to finish her point

Kamala Harris has repeatedly asked to be allowed to finish her talking points after being interrupted.

Mr Baier has pushed her into giving a straight answer on whether she regrets overseeing the release of migrants who have comitted violent crimes, but the vice president looks to focus on the overall immigration picture.

“Donald Trump learned about that bill and told [congress] to kill it because he would rater run on a problem than fix it,” she says.

11:04 PM BST

Interview gets under way

The Kamala Harris Fox interview has started with a focus on immigration.

Ms Harris calls immigration a “topic of discussion that people want to rightly have”. Pressed on the numbers, she says: “We have a broken immigration system that needs to be prepared.”

Mr Baier calls up the vice president on reversing Trump administration policies on detained illegal migrants, who went on to commit crimes.

Ms Harris says that the first bill she put before congress under the Biden administration “was a bill to fix the immigration system”.

11:02 PM BST

Kamala Harris Fox interview about to start

Kamala Harris’ interview will begin very shortly.

11:01 PM BST

Donald Trump has called himself the “father of IVF” during a town hall aimed at courting female voters.

“I want to talk about IVF. I’m the father of IVF, so I want to hear this question,” Trump told an all-female audience in Georgia during a campaign event with Fox News.

“We really are the party for IVF. We want fertilisation, and it’s all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it and we’re out there on IVF even more than them.”

Kamala Harris hit back at Trump by labelling his comments “quite bizarre, actually”.

“Let’s not be distracted by his choice of words,” she told reporters. “The reality is his actions have been very harmful to women and families in America.”

The former president is pursuing female voters who polls have shown are put off by his stance on reproductive rights and abortion.

Republicans have voted down two bills in the past four months that would legally protect the right to IVF

Trump himself has previously said he would protect access to artificial fertilisation if elected and would make either the government or insurance companies cover the cost.

10:54 PM BST

Jimmy Carter casts his ballot at 100 years old

Jimmy Carter, who turned 100 earlier this month, has voted for Kamala Harris in the election.

The former president voted by mail from his home in Plains, Georgia, where the former president has been living in hospice care.

It comes two weeks after Mr Carter’s birthday on Oct 1 when he became the first centurion president.

His son Chip Carter said before the family gathering that his father had this election very much in mind.

“He’s plugged in,” his son said. “I asked him two months ago if he was trying to live to be 100, and he said, ‘No, I’m trying to live to vote for Kamala Harris.’”

10:21 PM BST

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck and neck in Michigan, Telegraph poll shows

Donald Trump is now tied with Kamala Harris in Michigan, a new Telegraph poll shows, amid concerns about the state of the US economy and border security.

Both candidates are now tied on 47 points each, reversing an upward trend for Ms Harris in Michigan since Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on July 21.

The latest poll of 820 people, carried out by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for the Telegraph, casts doubt on Ms Harris’s route to 270 electoral college votes, which relies on a strong performance in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Michigan is one of the so-called “blue wall” of states that generally support Democratic candidates, and which fell to Trump in 2016.

It has voted for a Democrat in every election since 1992, other than in 2016 when it backed Trump over Hillary Clinton.

The Telegraph’s swing state tracker shows that Michigan swung towards Ms Harris in late August, giving her a three-point lead that she maintained until early September.

Between September 16 and October 2, Ms Harris’s lead fell to two points, and has now been erased.

10:20 PM BST

Watch: Donald Trump crowns himself ‘father of IVF’

Donald Trump: "I'm the father of IVF"



(The first IVF baby was born in 1978)pic.twitter.com/sbPKdx8qTW — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 16, 2024

09:46 PM BST

Who will win the presidential election? Our experts predict the race

With under three weeks to go until the election, things are hotting up. Kamala Harris has been on a media blitz, taking a leaf out of Donald Trump’s book by speaking to non-traditional outfits such as the Call Her Daddy podcast in a bid to turn out voters who may not be paying attention to the day-to-day slog of the campaign trail.

The Vice President has also deployed two of her most powerful surrogates in Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The latter hit the campaign trail with an explicit appeal to black male voters, among whom Ms Harris is struggling to curry the same level of support as her predecessor Joe Biden, according to the polls.

With early voting having already started in several key swing states, how much of a difference it makes to the overall election result remains to be seen.

Read our experts’ predictions here.

09:36 PM BST

Harris is a ‘survivor’, says Trump

Donald Trump has praised Kamala Harris for being a survivor.

Asked during a Univision town hall event to name three positive things about his opponent, Trump said: “She seems to have an ability to survive.”

The former president added: “Because she was out of the race, and all of a sudden she’s running for president.

“That’s a great ability that some people have, and some people don’t have.”

Trump also praised Ms Harris for having “some pretty longtime friendships” and “a nice way about her”, in a suprisingly charitable appraisal of his opponent’s character.

He has previously described the vice president as “stupid”, “incompetent” and “mentally disabled”.

09:23 PM BST

Harris introduced by Never-Trump Republicans

The Kamala Harris event in Pennsylvania has come to a close.

She was introduced by a cross-section of Never-Trump Republicans, including former Congressman Adam Kinzinger.

Mr Kinzinger said it’s time to put “country over party”, adding that Donald Trump has abandoned Republican values and is a “whiny, weak, tiny man who is scared to death”.

Pennsylvania farmers Bob and Kristina Lange also spoke, describing themselves as lifetime Republicans who’ve had enough. Ms Lange said “it’s time to turn the page on Trump and on his chaos and the way he divides us”.

09:12 PM BST

Harris targets Trump over undermining of democratic values

“America must heed this warning because anyone who tramples on our democratic values as Donald Trump has. Anyone who has called for the ‘termination’ of the constitution of the United States as Donald Trump has, must never serve as the President of the United States,” says Kamala Harris.

Ms Harris’ barbs, echoing her speech yesterday, are greeted with rapturous applause from the crowd.

She then extends the hand of friendship to wavering former Republican-voters.

“To those who are watching, if you share that view, no matter your party, no matter who you voted for last time, there is a place for you in this campaign,” she says.

“I pledge to you to be a president for all Americans.”

09:05 PM BST

Harris takes aim at Trump over ‘enemy within’ comments

Kamala Harris attacks Donald Trump over his comments on potentially deploying the US military to deal with the “enemy within”.

Trump made the comments this weekend regarding how he will deal with protesters if he is elected.

“Let that sink in,” says Ms Harris. “Use of the American military to go after American citizens.”

She lists journalists, election officials and judges among the groups she believes Trump would target.

“It is clear Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged,” she continues. “He is seeking unchecked power.”

09:02 PM BST

Kamala Harris delivers remarks in Pennsylvania

Kamala Harris is on the campaign trail this afternoon in Pennsylvania, where she is currently delivering remarks at an event in Washington Crossing.

09:01 PM BST

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to today’s coverage of the election campaign. We will be bringing you all the latest live updates.