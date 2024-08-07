Kamala Harris: We are the underdogs, but we have momentum

Kamala Harris described herself and running mate Tim Walz as “the underdogs” in the race to defeat Donald Trump as she introduced the Democratic vice presidential candidate to supporters at a rally in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Ms Harris received a rapturous welcome from the crowd as she walked onto the stage with Mr Walz.

“We are the underdogs in this race, but we have the momentum, and I know exactly what we are up against,” she said.

“Our campaign is not just a fight against Donald Trump. Our campaign. This campaign is a fight for the future.”

Just moments earlier, Beyonce’s song “Freedom” played before an announcer introduced Ms Harris and Mr Walz as “the next president and vice president of the United States”.

01:41 AM BST

01:02 AM BST

Watch: Resident says Harris is ‘fresh air’ the party needs

Kamala Harris is the “fresh air” the Democrats need, Philadelphia resident Barbara Carroll told The Telegraph.

Philadelphia resident Barbara Carroll described the atmosphere inside the rally as 'energised' pic.twitter.com/mhzZiGO6GW — Rozina Sabur (@RozinaSabur) August 6, 2024

12:30 AM BST

Walz wraps his remarks

Mr Walz said “God bless America” as he pivoted amid the applause to wrap his arms around Ms Harris.

Harris and Walz embrace - Reuters

The pair clasped hands as Ms Harris grinned and, with her other hand, pointed at Mr Walz to the cheering audience.

Their spouses joined them on stage for waves and applause before they stepped off the stage and to the edge of the crowd for photographs and handshakes with voters in the Temple University auditorium.

Kamala Harris with her husband, Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz with his wife, Gwen Walz - Getty Images

12:25 AM BST

Watch: Violent crime rose under Trump, says Walz

12:21 AM BST

Walz again calls JD Vance ‘weird’

Walz has again reprised the “weird” phraseology to describe Republicans that has become a hallmark of his stump appearances.

Taking swipes at JD Vance, Mr Walz said his GOP rival and Trump “are creepy and yes, they’re weird as hell”.

“I can’t wait to debate the guy,” Mr Walz added.

12:14 AM BST

Walz rouses crowd: ‘We are not going back’

Mr Walz, a former Army sergeant and football coach, spoke in an old-school, rousing, populist style as he started a chant with the audience.

“Say it with me! We are not going back,” he belted.

“We’ve got 91 days. My God, that’s easy. We’ll sleep when we’re dead.”

12:07 AM BST

Walz: Trump is too busy serving himself to know the first thing about service

Tim Walz contrasted his own humble origins with Donald Trump’s upbringing in an affluent New York real estate family.

“Donald Trump - he sees the world differently,” he said. “He doesn’t know the first thing about service - because he’s too busy serving himself.”

The Minnesota governor focused on his roots in the Midwest and his decades serving in public life.

“Minnesota’s strength comes from our values - our commitment to working together, to seeing past our differences, to lending a helping hand,” he said.

“These same values I learned on the family farm and tried to instill in my students, I took to Congress and the state capital, and now, Vice President Harris and I are running to take them to the White House”.

12:04 AM BST

Walz says he understands ‘commitment’ as he shares his farming upbringing

Tim Walz introduced himself as the product of a small town Midwestern farming community, saying: “I know something about that commitment to the people.”

“I was born in West Point, Nebraska and lived in Butte, a small town of 400 where community was a way of life,” he said.

“Growing up, I spent summers working on the family farm. My mum and dad taught us to show generosity toward your neighbours and to work for the common good.”

12:01 AM BST

Watch: Walz jokes about debunked speculation JD Vance was intimate with a couch

11:58 PM BST

Harris campaign raises $20m since Walz named as running mate

The Harris campaign just said it had now collected more than $20m in donations from grassroots supporters in the half-a-dozen hours after she named her vice presidential pick, writes Andrew Buncombe from Seattle.

The campaign made the announcement as the pair appeared at a high energy rally at Temple University in Philadelphia.

“Donald Trump sees the world a little differently than us,” Mr Walz said to cheers. “First of all, he doesn’t know the first thing about service. He doesn’t have time for it because he’s too busy serving himself.”

He added: “Trump weakens our economy to strengthen his own hand.”

After Joe Biden last month announced he was standing aside and endorsing Ms Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, her campaign raised more than $100m in the first 24-hour period after the news broke.

It included money raised across her campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.

The campaign said more than 888,000 grassroots donors contributed in those 24 hours span and for 60 per cent of them it was their first contribution of the 2024 election cycle.

11:49 PM BST

Walz: Our campaign is about freedom

Mr Walz has made a personal connection with one of the marquee issues in this year’s election: in vitro fertilisation.

He and his wife spent years going through fertility treatments, before they fell pregnant with their daughter.

“It wasn’t by chance that, when we welcomed our daughter into the world, we named her Hope,” he told the crowd.

He used his personal experience as a segway to vow his party would prioritise freedom in every way, particularly when it came to healthcare.

“We mean - the freedom to make your own healthcare decisions and for our children to be free to go to school without having to worry they’ll be shot dead in their classrooms,” he said.

Tim Walz

11:43 PM BST

Walz: ‘I couldn’t be prouder to be on this ticket’

Tim Walz is addressing voters as the Democratic vice presidential candidate for the first time in a rally in downtown Philadelphia.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be on this ticket, and to help make Kamala Harris the next President of the United States,” he told the crowd at the Liacouras Center in the north of the city.



Mr Walz rattled off Ms Harris’s experience as a prosecutor, district attorney, attorney general and senator for California, and most recently as vice president as he said she had a track record of fighting “on the side of the American people”.



“She took on predators and fraudsters, took down transnational gangs, stood up against powerful corporate interests, she’s never hesitated to reach across the aisle if it meant improving people’s lives,” he said.

He added: “And she brings joy to everything she does.”

11:41 PM BST

Walz ‘more than a governor’, says Harris

Ms Harris spoke about Mr Walz’s teaching credentials, as he appeared emotional standing before the crowd.

“Under those Friday night lights Coach Walz motivated his players,” Ms Harris said, referring to his time as high school football coach.

“Going from a winless record to the school’s first-ever state championship.”

She went on to note how as football coach he helped start the school’s gay-straight alliance “because he’s the kind of person who makes them feel like they belong”.

“That’s the kind of vice president he’s going to be and that’s the kind of vice president America deserves.”

Ms Harris said Mr Walz was “more than a governor”. Beyond that of husband and father, Ms Harris said he was “Sergeant Major Walz” to his fellow veterans, “Congressman” to voters of southern Minnesota, “Mr Walz” to the high school students he used to teach and “Coach” to the football players he coached.

“And in 91 days, the nation will know Coach Walz by another name: vice president of the United States.”

11:37 PM BST

Harris highlights Walz’s political record

Ms Harris ticked through Mr Walz’s record as Minnesota governor, saying he supports her goal of fighting for the middle class.

Mr Walz was the first governor in the country to sign a law enshrining abortion as a right, she said. She noted paid leave for women and voting rights.

But the biggest applause of the list came when Ms Harris noted Mr Walz’s move to provide meals to all public school students.

“He refused to let students go hungry,” she said. “So, he made school breakfast and lunch free for every child.”

Ms Harris also pointed out that her new running mate “is a hunter and a gun owner too” then immediately said that as governor Mr Walz “expanded background checks and increased penalties for illegal firearm sales”.

Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

11:34 PM BST

Harris: ‘We are the underdogs in this race’

Ms Harris described herself and Mr Walz as “the underdogs” in the race to defeat Trump, but added “we have the momentum”.

She called Mr Walz, a father-of-two former teacher, congressman and military veteran as a “battle-tested” leader who has “delivered for working families”.

“We are the underdogs in this race but we have the momentum,” she said.

11:27 PM BST

Harris vows to pass reproductive freedom bill

Ms Harris has vowed to pass a bill to restore reproductive freedoms to women if she becomes president.

She said her campaign was a “fight for the future of the middle class and it is a fight for freedom”.

“Donald Trump said he wants to punish women,” she said, referring to abortion rights.

She said one in three woman live in a state with an abortion ban and some of these bans have been in place since the 1800s, before women even had a right to vote.

The crowd booed and she said: “We will pass a bill to restore reproduction freedom and I will proudly sign it into law.”

Kamala Harris

11:20 PM BST

Harris: I know Donald Trump’s type

Ms Harris said she “knows Donald Trump’s type” as she has taken on “perpetrators of all kinds”.

The Democratic nominee has a law degree, and worked as a deputy district attorney for eight years in Oakland, California, in the nineties.

11:10 PM BST

Harris: ‘I am now officially the Democratic nominee’

Ms Harris opened her speech by saying: “I am now officially the Democratic nominee” drawing huge cheers from the crowd.

She said her campaign, was “not just a fight against Donald Trump”.

“This campaign is a fight for the future,” she said. “And Pennsylvania, we fight for the future.”

She went on to mention affordable housing, healthcare and childcare as key areas she aims to focus on to ensure a better future for Americans.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz - Reuters

11:03 PM BST

Cheers as Harris and Walz walk on stage

Beyonce’s song “Freedom” played before an announcer introduced Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as “the next president and vice president of the United States”.

The pair walked onto stage with broad smiles and their arms raised, waving to the crowd.

Mr Walz looks as if he can hardly believe his luck. Many Democrats may feel the same. A few short weeks ago, few Americans had heard of the Minnesota governor. Tonight, he is standing on stage as the Democrats’ vice presidential candidate.

10:58 PM BST

Shapiro delivers full-throated endorsement of Harris and Walz

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania governor and the man many expected to be Ms Harris’s choice, delivered a full-throated endorsement of the Vice President and Tim Walz in comments that earned him huge applause, writes Andrew Buncombe from Seattle.

“Let me tell you about my friend, Kamala Harris, someone I’ve been friends with for two decades. She has a big heart. And she is battle tested and ready to go,” he said.

He also had warm words for Mr Walz, who he said had coined the word “weird” to describe Mr Trump.

“I think it is fitting and it is special that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have chosen to launch their campaign right here in Philadelphia, in the city of brotherly love,” he said.

Referring to Philadelphia’s importance as the city where the Founding Fathers debated the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States, he added: “And importantly, they chose to launch their campaign right here in the birthplace of real freedom.”

10:51 PM BST

Crowds pack out Liacouras Center

Nearly every seat is taken at the Liacouras Center in northern Philadelphia, which has a capacity of more than 10,000 people.

The energy in the room is palpable, with the crowd’s cheers sometimes drowning out the speakers on stage.

Political pundits have been quick to contrast the atmosphere with a joint rally by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the city two short months ago, when the pair barely filled a school gym.

Before Mr Shapiro took to the stage, an unseen emcee led attendees in a sing along to Ludacris’ “Move B--ch”, according to the White House pool reporter accompanying Kamala Harris at the rally.

“What we telling Trump?” the emcee asked the crowd, which sang back: “Move b--ch! Get out the way!”

10:49 PM BST

Shapiro a striking ‘warm-up’ act

Kamala Harris’s first rally alongside Tim Walz is under way in Philadelphia.

The pair are being introduced by Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania. Mr Shapiro had been on the short list to serve as Ms Harris’s vice presidential candidate.

The pair are longtime friends and Mr Shapiro had been seen by Democratic operatives as the most obvious choice given his widespread popularity in the all-important battleground.

However, he faced a progressive backlash over his staunch support for Israel.

On stage in Philadelphia tonight, he is demonstrating the talents that have made him such a rising star within the party.

He may be disappointed not to have been selected as the vice presidential candidate, but Mr Shapiro opened by telling the crowd: “I am going to pour my heart and soul into working for you every day” as Pennsylvania’s governor.

He praised his friend Ms Harris as “courtroom-tough”, “battle-tested” and someone “with a big heart”.

Josh Shapiro greets the crowd

10:39 PM BST

Shapiro pledges to ‘work his tail off’ for the Harris-Walz campaign

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, who was overlooked for the vice president nomination, addressed the crowd in Philadelphia.

Mr Shapiro said he will be “working his tail off to make Kamala Harris and Tim Walz the next leaders of the United States of America”.

He added: “Kamala Harris is courtroom tough, has a big heart and is battle-tested and ready to go.”

Mr Shapiro then switched his sights to Donald Trump whose presidency, he claimed, led to “more chaos, fewer jobs and less freedom”.

The crowd responded with chant of “not going back” in reference to Mr Trump’s hopes of a second term. Minutes later, the crowd chanted “he’s a weirdo” about his running mate JD Vance.

10:20 PM BST

Walz to attack Trump for being ‘too busy serving himself’

Tim Walz is expected to criticise Donald Trump’s world view his first speech since being chosen as running mate.

“Donald Trump — he sees the world differently. He doesn’t know the first thing about service, because he’s too busy serving himself,” Walz says in excerpts of his prepared remarks shared by the Harris-Walz campaign with US media outlets.

Walz will also talk about growing up in rural Nebraska, where he “spent summers working on the family farm”.

“My mom and dad taught us to show generosity toward your neighbors and to work for the common good,” he is expected to say.

09:31 PM BST

Harris campaign claims $10m in grassroots donations since Walz pick

Andrew Buncombe from Seattle writes:

Harris campaign says its raised more than $10 million in grassroots donations since Tim Walz named as running mate

The Harris campaign said it had raised more than $10m in donations from grassroots supporters in just a handful of hours after she named her Vice Presidential pick.

The campaign made the announcement as the pair were set to campaign together for the first time at Temple University in Philadelphia.

After Joe Biden last month announced he was standing aside and endorsing Ms Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, her campaign raised more than $100m in the first 24-hour period after the news broke.

It included money raised across her campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.

The campaign said more than 888,000 grassroots donors contributed in those 24 hours span and for 60 per cent of them it was their first contribution of the 2024 election cycle.

09:24 PM BST

Pictured: Supporters gather in Philadelphia ahead of Harris and Walz’s arrival

Anticipation builds among the crowd at Temple University

09:07 PM BST

Nebraska hails ‘one of our own’ on the Democrat ticket

Tim Walz was born and raised in West Point, Nebraska and political leaders from his home state have been showing their approval.

“Nebraskans are fired up that one of our own is on the ticket!” Leirion Gaylor Baird, the mayor of Lincoln, Nebraska, said in a post to X.

Nebraska Democratic Party chair Jane Kleeb added: “Walz has an ability to make us all want to fall in love with our politics again because he believes in the reality of being in politics to change people’s lives.”

While the support will be welcomed by Mr Walz, he will be fully aware that no Democrat presidential nominee has won Nebraska outright since 1964.

However, the state has five electoral college votes, awarding two to the statewide winner and one to the winner of each of the three congressional districts.

One of those, Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District in Douglas County has become a battleground district in recent elections.

In 2020, Joe Biden won the district and it’s expected to be a close contest again in November.

07:57 PM BST

Pictured: Harris boards Air Force Two

US vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff wave as they board Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrew in Maryland - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

07:52 PM BST

Harris and Walz to speak

Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to speak in Philadelphia tonight, alongside her new running mate, Tim Walz.

Mr Walz is joining Ms Harris on the ticket during one of the most turbulent periods in modern American politics. Republicans have rallied around former president Donald Trump after he was targeted in an attempted assassination in July. Just days later, President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign, forcing Harris to scramble to unify Democrats.

Ms Harris is hoping Mr Walz will help shore up her campaign’s standing across the upper Midwest, a critical region in presidential politics. Mr Walz said the offer was the “honour of a lifetime”, adding that he is “all in”.

07:41 PM BST

Walz publishes campaign video

Tim Walz has published a 90-second campaign video on social media to introduce himself.

“Growing up, I learned to be generous toward my neighbors, compromise without compromising my values, and to work for the common good,” he said.

Growing up, I learned to be generous toward my neighbors, compromise without compromising my values, and to work for the common good.@KamalaHarris and I both believe in that common good – in that fundamental promise of America. We're ready to fight for it. And like she says:… pic.twitter.com/5SfrDRqx7C — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

07:36 PM BST

Owner of HarrisWalz.com has sold domain; declined to name the buyer

Jeremy Green Eche, the trademark lawyer who purchased HarrisWalz.com for $8.99 in 2020, sold the domain – and a slate of others linked to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris – on Tuesday for $15,000, he told The Associated Press shortly after the order was made.

Mr Eche declined to say who bought the domains, but said they have “no obvious connection to either campaign or anything political.”

07:34 PM BST

Pictured: Stage is prepared ahead of Harris-Walz rally

The stage is prepared ahead of vice president and Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris' rally - REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

07:20 PM BST

Analysis: Walz is a mystery to many

David Millward, US correspondent, writes:

Tim Walz is a mystery to many voters with an NPR/Marist national poll showing the 71 per cent of voters did not know enough about him to have a view on his credentials.

He was less well known than his two potential rivals for the slot: Josh Shapiro and Mark Kelly.

Lloyd Doggett of Texas was the first congressman to praise the choice of Mr Walz.

He described him as a “solid, decent former colleague with good humour, a former teacher and veteran, who represented a Minnesota district usually represented by the GOP.

“You can’t not get along with no-nonsense Tim,” Mr Doggett posted on X.

“As Governor, he offers a straight-talking, compassionate leader delivering the progress we need.”

07:10 PM BST

Analysis: Why not Josh Shapiro?

Andrew Buncombe writes from Seattle

In recent days many pundits believed Kamala Harris would pick Josh Shapiro, the popular governor of the battleground state of Pennsylvania, with its 19 electoral college votes.

The 51-year-old, who is an observant Jew, had faced opposition from progressives in the Democratic Party, not least for his strident support for Israel, especially in the aftermath of the Oct 7 attacks.

Politico reported Mr Shapiro’s one-on-one meeting with the vice president had not gone very well, especially given she had signalled her wish to have a running mate with whom she felt a good connection.

There was “not a great feeling” coming out of it, Politico said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that after the meeting on Sunday, Mr Shapiro called Ms Harris’ steam and made clear he was “struggling with the decision to leave his current job as governor, in order to seek the vice presidency”.

06:47 PM BST

Group founded by Republican women opposed to Trump support Walz

A group founded in June by current and former Republican women who oppose Donald Trump for president came out in favor of Tim Walz as Kamala Harris’ pick, in part for Mr Walz’s fiscal measures and policy accomplishments aimed at women.

“As Governor, he’s cut taxes for the middle class while balancing the budget, supported paid family leave so new mothers can be home to care for their children, expanded access to pre-kindergarten, and make sure that no Minnesotan child goes hungry at school,” a release from Women4U.S. states.

The group is a federal superPAC whose honorary advisers include former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former New Hampshire Republican Chair Jennifer Horn and founding editor of The Weekly Standard, Bill Kristol.

06:26 PM BST

Trump campaign attacks Walz as ‘left-wing extremist’ in new ad

The Trump campaign has released a new ad attacking Tim Walz as a “left-wing extremist”

“Kamala Harris just doubled down on her radical vision for America,” the ad’s narrator says. “Tim Walz will be a rubber stamp for Kamala’s dangerously liberal agenda, like allowing convicted felons to walk free, embracing anti-American green new deal policies, and giving up control of our southern bordes to criminal aliens and violent drug cartels.”

The ad concludes, “Kamala Harris and Tim Walz: they’re failed, weak and dangerously liberal.”

Tim Walz: Another Left-Wing Extremist pic.twitter.com/0Dv2m4cNH2 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2024

06:22 PM BST

Former house speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomes Walz to the race

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi welcomed the Minnesotan to what she called the Harris-Walz “freedom ticket.”

“In the Congress, I saw firsthand Tim Walz’s leadership, collaborative spirit and effectiveness in bringing people together and getting the job done,” Ms Pelosi said in a statement.

The former Democratic house speaker was pivotal in reshaping the presidential race as president Joe Biden stepped aside and she said the field of potential VP candidates “demonstrated the strength and vitality of the next generation of Democratic leadership.”

06:02 PM BST

Residents in St Paul, Minnesota cheer Tim Walz as he departs for a campaign rally in Philadelphia

Governor Walz's car heads to the airport

05:35 PM BST

Environmental group cheers selection of Walz

Manish Bapna, president and CEO of the NRDC Action Fund, the political arm of the Natural Resources Defense Council, called Ms Harris and Mr Walz “the winning ticket on climate. The Harris-Walz administration will be ready, on day one, to build on the strongest climate action ever and lead by example in the global fight against the existential challenge of our time.″

Mr Walz has made Minnesota a national climate leader, Mr Bapna said. Under his leadership, the state committed to 100 per cent clean energy by 2040, and Minnesota was the first Midwestern state to adopt California’s strict tailpipe emissions standards. Mr Walz also signed a bill last year directing $240 million to replace lead service water lines statewide.

“The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher nor the choice more clear. Trump would bow to billionaire oil and gas donors, slam climate progress into reverse and leave our kids to pay the price. Harris is a proven climate and justice leader with two decades of public service on the front lines of needed progress and change. She’s shown us what leadership looks like, and she’s earned the chance to lead,” Mr Bapna said.

05:23 PM BST

Watch: Children hug Walz as he signs bill for free breakfast and lunch at schools

05:19 PM BST

Polling shows the appeal of Tim Walz’s biography

Tim Walz’s biography as a military veteran and former high school teacher – two broadly trusted professions – may help him appeal to Americans as he campaigns with vice president Kamala Harris, AP said.

About 9 in 10 US adults say they have a favorable opinion of military veterans, generally, according to an Ipsos poll conducted in 2024. About 8 in 10 say that about school teachers. Both measures are much higher than for government employees or elected officials.

Gallup polling from 2022 found that high school teachers are generally held in high regard among Americans for their honesty and ethical standards. About half, 53 per cent, gave them at least a high rating on ethics.

05:06 PM BST

Watch: Tim Walz on slingshot ride with his daughter

05:05 PM BST

In pictures: Walz prepares to leave for Philadelphia campaign rally

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota governor Tim Walz prepares to depart from his residence for a campaign rally in Philadelphia - Stephen Maturen/Getty Image

05:00 PM BST

Vance speaks to reporters

By David Millward, US Correspondent

Republican vice-presidential nominee, JD Vance said he rang Tim Walz to congratulate him on being chosen – but got no reply.

Commenting on the choice of Mr Walz he added: “My view on this is it just highlights how radical Kamala Harris is.

“This is a person who listens to the Hamas wing of her own party.

“This is a guy who’s proposed shipping more manufacturing jobs to China, who wants to make the American people more reliant on garbage energy instead of good American energy and who has proposed defunding the police, just as Kamala Harris does,” he added.

“Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis and then the few who got caught Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail.”

04:58 PM BST

In pictures: Vance flies to Philadelphia

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, speaks to the media on his plane at Philadelphia International Airport - AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Signatures of campaign donors are inscribed on the tail of the campaign airplane used by Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance - AP Photo/Alex Brandon

04:54 PM BST

Vance left Walz voicemail

Senator JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, told reporters that he called governor Tim Walz to congratulate him on his selection as vice president Kamala Harris’s running mate.

He said he left the Minnesota governor a voicemail telling Mr Walz, “Look forward to a robust conversation, and enjoy the ride.”

He added: “Maybe he’ll call me back, and maybe he won’t.”

04:53 PM BST

Biden spoke to Harris and Walz ahead of announcement

Emilie Simons, White House senior deputy press secretary, said: “This morning, the president and vice president spoke on the phone ahead of her official announcement that she selected governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential nominee. The president also spoke with governor Walz to congratulate him on his selection.”

04:44 PM BST

Biden calls Harris’s pick of Walz for VP ‘great decision’

US president Joe Biden has praised the selection of Minnesota governor Tim Walz as Kamala Harris’s running mate, saying they would be a “powerful voice for working people and America’s great middle class.”

“The first major decision a party nominee makes is their choice for vice president. And Kamala Harris has made a great decision in choosing Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate,” Mr Biden posted on X.

04:40 PM BST

JD Vance to speak at midday event in Philadelphia

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will speak at midday in Philadelphia during a campaign stop in the city.

Mr Vance will speak just hours before Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will hold their first in-person rally in the city.

04:32 PM BST

Walz heads to Philadelphia

Tim Walz is on the way to an airport in Minnesota and will then head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he is set to campaign with vice president Kamala Harris this evening, a source told CNN.

04:29 PM BST

Obama weighs in

Barack Obama, former US president, has said Kamala Harris has chosen “an ideal partner”.

“Like vice president Harris, governor Walz believes that government works to serve us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That’s what makes him an outstanding governor, and that’s what will make him an even better vice president,” he said in a statement

04:17 PM BST

Kelly expresses support for Walz

Democratic senator Mark Kelly, a contender in Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’s vice presidential pool, has expressed his support of Minnesota governor Tim Walz.

“Vice President @kamalaharris and Governor @tim_Walz are going to move us forward. They’re already building a campaign to unite our country __ and 2GabbyGiffords and I are ready to do everything we can to help them win,” Mr Kelly said on X.

03:55 PM BST

Walz calls offer the ‘honour of a lifetime’

Tim Walz, the newly-selected running mate to vice president Kamala Harris, said in a post on X that it is “the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign.”

It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign.



I'm all in.



Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what's possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school.



So, let's get this done, folks! Join us. https://t.co/tqOVsw2OLM — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

03:53 PM BST

Democrats highlight Walz is a ‘gun owner’

The Democrats have highlighted that Tim Walz is a “gun owner” and “supporter of the Second Amendment” in a press release.

“Governor Walz is a gun owner, avid pheasant hunter, and supporter of the Second Amendment – and he, like millions of gun owners, believes that Congress must do more to tackle gun violence in our communities. As governor, he established universal background checks for gun purchases.”

03:46 PM BST

Most Americans unfamiliar with Walz, poll suggests

Most Americans are unfamiliar with Tim Walz, a poll released on Tuesday has found.

The poll by NPR/PBS/Marist found 71 per cent of US adults have never heard of Mr Walz or are unsure how to rate him.

The poll, conducted between August 1-4, also found that 17 per cent viewed Mr Walz favourable and 12 per cent unfavourable.

03:43 PM BST

Harris says Walz will bring ‘principled leadership’ to Democratic campaign

In a text message to supporters, vice president Kamala Harris said she was “pleased to share” that she had selected Minnesota governor Tim Walz to join the Democratic campaign as her running mate.

“Tim is a battle-tested leader who has an incredible track record of getting things done for Minnesota families. I know that he will bring that same principled leadership to our campaign, and to the office of the vice president,” she said.

“Now, would you pitch in $20 to welcome Tim to our ticket? We are relying on your immediate support to defeat Donald Trump and JD Vance.

“It means the world to me, to Tim, and to our families to have you in our corner,” the Democratic presidential candidate added.

03:41 PM BST

Watch: Walz and his daughter make hands-free driving tutorial video

03:37 PM BST

Harris-Walz merch available

The Harris-Walz campaign is already selling merchandise online.

A yard sign can be purchased for $20, a t-shirt for $32, a mug for $20 and stickers for $6.

03:35 PM BST

Harris told Walz they are underdogs in phone call, source says

Kamala Harris has told Tim Walz that they are the underdogs in the 2024 presidential race – but that together they have a winning message on reducing costs for the middle class and protecting freedom, according to CNN.

03:33 PM BST

Shapiro reacts

Josh Shapiro, who was widely expected to be selected as Ms Harris’s running mate, has confirmed in a social media post that he will be at the Philadelphia rally tonight.

“Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat Donald Trump,” he said.

My work here in Pennsylvania is far from finished — there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for our Commonwealth.



Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat… pic.twitter.com/Mkc1isQTo9 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) August 6, 2024

03:27 PM BST

Kamala Harris formally announces her selection of Tim Walz

The Instagram post

Kamala Harris has formally announced her selection of Tim Walz in a post on Instagram.

Her statement is as follows:

“I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @walzforgovernor to be my running mate. One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle class families run deep. It’s personal. He grew up in a small town in Nebraska, spending summers working on his family’s farm. His father died of cancer when he was 19, and his family relied on Social Security survivor benefit checks to make ends meet. At 17, he enlisted in the National Guard, serving for 24 years. He used his GI Bill benefits to go to college, and become a teacher. He served as both the football coach and the advisor of the Gay-Straight Alliance. I share this background both because it’s impressive in its own right, and because you see in no uncertain terms how it informs his record. He worked with Republicans to pass infrastructure investments. He cut taxes for working families. He passed a law to provide paid family and medical leave to Minnesotan families. He made Minnesota the first state in the country to pass a law providing constitutional abortion protections after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and as an avid hunter, he passed a bill requiring universal background checks for gun purchases. But what impressed me most about Tim is his deep commitment to his family: Gwen, Gus, and Hope. Doug and I look forward to working with him and Gwen to build an administration that reflects our shared values. Whether you are a supporter, a volunteer, a donor, a member of our staff, or your name is on the ticket: you are part of the people-powered campaign that is going to defeat Donald Trump. We are going to build a great partnership. We are going to build a great team. We are going to win this election.”

03:18 PM BST

At Walz’s residence in Minnesota

A growing crowd of residents and news reporters have gathered outside Walz’s residence in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Black and white SUVs periodically pulled into the driveway as onlookers waited to catch a glimpse of Walz leaving the 20-room governor’s mansion near the Mississippi River, according to AP.

03:12 PM BST

Walz has accepted Harris’s offer, says NYT

Tim Walz has been notified that he is the pick and has accepted Kamala Harris’s offer to be her running mate, two people familiar with the decision have told the New York Times.

03:11 PM BST

Walz could become second politician from Minnesota to serve as VP

From David Millward, our US correspondent

Should Ms Harris win the election, Tim Walz will be the second politician from Minnesota to serve as vice president, following in the footsteps of Walter Mondale and Hubert Humphrey.

He also has something in common with Lyndon Johnson, who was also a teacher before entering politics.

03:09 PM BST

Walz ‘fantastic’ choice for VP, says Minnesota attorney general

Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison has said Tim Walz has the “courage of a veteran, the compassion of a school teacher, the grit of a football coach, and the experience of both a congressman and governor.”

“We have worked alongside one another for almost 20 years, so I can say with confidence that there is no better choice for Vice President of the United States of America. Tim has the courage of a veteran, the compassion of a school teacher, the grit of a football coach, and the experience of both a congressman and governor. Tim Walz and Kamala Harris are true public servants who have spent their lives working tirelessly on behalf of the American people. Plus, they are both big-hearted, jovial people with great senses of humor and boundless optimism.”

03:06 PM BST

Trump campaign fundraising off Harris’ selection of Walz

The Trump campaign has sent its first fundraising blast attacking Tim Walz, shortly after it was reported that vice president Kamala Harris had selected him as her running mate.

“From Trump: TIM WALZ WILL UNLEASH HELL ON EARTH! He’s already pulling in MILLIONS to WIPE MAGA OUT,” the fundraising text reads.

The text included a link to Mr Trump campaign’s fundraising page, which claimed Mr Walz “would be the worst VP in history”.

03:01 PM BST

Trump spokesperson calls Walz a ‘West Coast wannabe’

The Trump campaign has begun its attack on Tim Walz.

A statement from Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, has denounced Walz as a “West Coast wannabe” who only “pretends to support Americans in the Heartland.

“While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks’. From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide. If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare.”

02:58 PM BST

Republicans make hay over Harris’s decision

Republicans have taken to social media to make hay over Kamala Harris’s decision to pick Tim Walz over Josh Shapiro as her running mate. Mr Shapiro is Jewish and one of the Democratic Party’s staunchest defenders of Israel.

“It’s time for the Jewish community to recognize the power in the D party rests with its anti-Israel progressive base,” Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, wrote on X.

The Left did it to Joe Lieberman. Now, they did it to Josh Shapiro.



The D party is not home for strong supporters of Israel. It's time for the Jewish community to recognize the power in the D party rests with its anti-Israel progressive base. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 6, 2024

02:49 PM BST

Walz: The man who made ‘weird’ Trump go viral

Andrew Buncombe reports:

When Joe Biden and others called Donald Trump an “existential threat to democracy”, Tim Walz chose a different term.

Trump may be that and more, the 60-year-old governor of Minnesota told interviewers, but wasn’t he also simply plain “weird”?

“I see Donald Trump talking about the wonderful Hannibal Lecter or whatever weird thing he is on tonight ... That is weird behaviour. I don’t think you call it anything else,” Mr Walz told CNN.

Mr Walz’s midwestern charms and his ability to talk about issues with everyday language received lots of attention, not least from Kamala Harris as she whittled down her list of potential running mates.

It was not long before she and lots of other Democrats were using Mr Walz’s adjective to describe Trump and his own running mate JD Vance. In short, “weird” went viral.

Read more here

02:47 PM BST

How was the decision made?

A team of lawyers and political operatives led by former attorney general Eric Holder poured over documents and conducted interviews with potential selections.

Kamala Harris also fielded input from a small group of formal and informal advisers, including former president Barack Obama, according to a person familiar with their conversations.

Kamala Harris herself then met with her three finalists on Sunday at her Washington residence.

The process of vetting a vice-president usually takes months, but Ms Harris had merely days to make her choice.

She mulled the decision over on Monday with top aides and finalised her decision Tuesday morning.

02:42 PM BST

Republicans react

The pro-Trump super Pac Make America Great Again Inc has said in a press release, “Governor Tim Walz and Kamala Harris will get along just great. They’re both far-left radicals that don’t know how to govern.”

Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser to Donald Trump, wrote on X, “Tim Walz? What a relief.”

House majority whip Tom Emmer, who is also a Minnesota resident, said, “Walz is an empty suit who has worked to turn Minnesota into Harris’ home state of California, and solidifies this ticket’s full embrace of a radical, America-last agenda.”

02:39 PM BST

Video announcement to come

Kamala Harris’s campaign has planned to make the formal announcement that Tim Walz if her running mate via video message, before the pair heads to an evening rally in Philadelphia.

02:32 PM BST

Analysis: Why Walz?

White House insiders suggest Kamala Harris’ decision was driven as much by personal chemistry with Tim Walz as it was by electoral strategy.

Now in her fourth year as America’s vice president, Ms Harris knows better than anyone just how important the relationship between a president and their deputy really is.

Ms Harris may have another motivation too: Mr Walz appears less nakedly ambitious than the alternative candidate, Josh Shapiro.

Mr Shapiro, the Pennsylvania governor, is a relative newcomer to national politics but has already made a name for himself and is widely assumed to have designs on higher office.

Democrats within his own state including, reportedly, senator John Fetterman – had warned Ms Harris she would be constantly looking over her shoulder with Mr Shapiro waiting in the wings.

With his easy-going, folksy manner, Mr Walz may bring great “dad vibes”, as his supporters are fond of saying, but he’s unlikely to outshine Ms Harris.

02:24 PM BST

Analysis: Walz a huge win for the Left

Kamala Harris’ choice of Midwestern governor Tim Walz as her running mate represents a huge win for the Left.

The Democratic establishment had favoured Josh Shapiro, the popular governor of the all-important state of Pennsylvania. A talented campaigner, he was considered the most obvious choice among party strategists, and, indeed, many White House staffers.

But progressives had launched an aggressive lobbying campaign against Mr Shapiro, in large part because of his staunch support for Israel. They had trawled through decades of material to dig for dirt, and even unearthed comments Mr Shapiro, now 51, had made as a college student about Palestine.

At the same time, Left-wing activists had boosted Mr Walz, who has delivered on a number of liberal priorities during his two terms as Minnesota governor.

Ms Harris’ decision suggests she worried about angering young voters and ethnic minorities who were abandoning the Democratic Party but have shown signs of returning to the fold since she launched her presidential bid.

However, she will have to explain her thinking to a Democratic establishment who will be scratching their heads at her selection.

02:21 PM BST

Next five days

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will spend the next five days flying thousands of miles around the country, touring critical battleground states.

They are expected to visit Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit on Wednesday. A planned stop in Savannah, Georgia, has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Debby’s effects, and rain associated with it could also upend a scheduled stop in Durham, North Carolina.

Later in the week, Ms Harris and Mr Walz will head to Phoenix and Las Vegas.

02:20 PM BST

JD Vance blames ‘antisemitism’ for Harris not picking Shapiro

JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, had recently suggested that if Mr Shapiro was not selected as Ms Harris’s running mate, that is evidence of “anti-semitism” within the Democratic caucus.

“I think that they will have not picked Shapiro, frankly, out of anti-Semitism in their own caucus and in their own party,” Mr Vance said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Ms Harris’s pick has offered a new opportunity for Republicans to target the vice-president’s campaign.

“Our hearts go out to whomever Kamala Harris chooses as her running-mate, as they will be asked every day for the next 95 days how they could possibly stand by the most weak, failed, and dangerously liberal candidate in history,” Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told Politico.

02:18 PM BST

Shapiro snubbed

Shapiro

Josh Shapiro, 51, had been the bookies’ favourite after being championed by moderates and sustaining high approval ratings that could have helped Ms Harris capture his home state of Pennsylvania, a key battleground.

Two years ago, Mr Shapiro defeated a Trump-endorsed rival for governor by almost 15 points, and he still holds an approval rating in Pennsylvania of more than 60 per cent.

But Mr Shapiro faced opposition from the left of the party, particularly for his support for Israel and criticism of pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses.

02:11 PM BST

‘Weird’ Trump: Walz’s attack line

Mr Walz gave the nascent Harris campaign the new attack line in a late July interview: “These are weird people on the other side: They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room,” referring to book bans and women’s reproductive consultations with doctors.

Mr Walz has also attacked the claims by Mr Trump and Mr Vance of having middle-class credentials.

“They keep talking about the middle class. A robber baron real estate guy and a venture capitalist trying to tell us they understand who we are? They don’t know who we are,” Mr Walz said in an MSNBC interview.

That approach has struck a chord with the young voters Ms Harris needs to reengage.

02:08 PM BST

Walz: A popular Midwestern politician

Ms Harris is adding a popular Midwestern politician whose home state votes reliably for Democrats in presidential elections but is close to Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial battlegrounds.

Such states are seen as crucial in deciding this year’s election, and Mr Walz is widely seen as skilled at connecting with white, rural voters who in recent years have voted broadly for the Republican Donald Trump, Ms Harris’ rival for the White House.

The Harris campaign hopes Walz’s extensive National Guard career, coupled with a successful run as a high school football coach, and his Dad joke videos will attract such voters who are not yet dedicated to a second Trump term in the White House.

02:06 PM BST

Who is Tim Walz?

Tim Walz - Matthew Mead / Alamy Stock Photo

Tim Walz, a 60-year-old US Army National Guard veteran and former teacher, was elected to a Republican-leaning district in the US House of Representatives in 2006 and served 12 years before being elected governor of Minnesota in 2018.

As governor, Mr Walz has pushed a progressive agenda that includes free school meals, goals for tackling climate change, tax cuts for the middle class and expanded paid leave for Minnesota workers.

Mr Walz has long advocated for women’s reproductive rights but also displayed a conservative bent while representing a rural district in the US House, defending agricultural interests and backing gun rights.

Mr Walz was a relative unknown nationally until the Harris “veepstakes” heated up, but his profile has since surged. A popular member of Congress, he reportedly had the backing of powerful former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was instrumental in persuading Mr Biden to leave the race.

11:36 AM BST

Harris hits record lead over Trump, new poll

Kamala Harris has earned the Democrats their highest lead over Donald Trump in nearly a year, a poll by Morning Consult has revealed.

The survey, released on Monday, found Ms Harris leading Trump 48 per cent to 44 per cent among registered voters.

Conducted between August 2 and 4, the poll showed the vice-president’s lead was the “largest advantage for a Democratic presidential candidate over Trump in nearly a year,” Morning Consult said, according to their election tracking.

10:36 AM BST

JD Vance touring same battleground states as Harris

JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, is set to spend much of this week chasing Kamala Harris across the battleground states.

The Republican vice-president candidate will campaign in Philadelphia just hours before Ms Harris speaks at a university in the same city on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, both will hold afternoon events in Eau Claire, Wisconsin before spending the evening in Michigan. Ms Harris will stop in Detroit while Mr Vance heads to the city’s northern suburbs.

On Thursday, the two will then campaign in North Carolina’s Research Triangle.

Kamala Harris gives a speech in Houston Texas on July 31 - Reuters

JD Vance, Trump's running mate, speaks during a campaign rally in Atlanta on Aug 3 - Shutterstock

10:32 AM BST

Harris secures nomination with 99pc of votes

Kamala Harris formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday night in place of President Biden, earning 99 per cent of the 4,567 delegates’ votes.

She officially become the first Black woman and Asian American to top a major party ticket after a five-day round of online balloting by Democratic National Convention (DNC) delegates.

The vice-president now faces a crucial week ahead to keep her early momentum alive as she seeks to win over the swing states.

10:23 AM BST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage

We’re bringing you all the latest updates in the US election as Kamala Harris picks her vice-president candidate.