If Kamala Harris wins, these are the Democrats she'll lean on to pass her priorities

WASHINGTON – If Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is elected president, she would soon be trying to broker deals with her former Capitol Hill colleagues.

Harris spent four years in the U.S. Senate representing California, the most populated state in the country. Former Senate colleagues and new House supporters told USA TODAY that while her time serving in Congress was short, she has strong relationships there that would be crucial to push her legislative agenda in a political environment where she'd just defeated Donald Trump but still can expect to face hard-line Republican opposition.

Harris’ star rose in the Senate as a lawmaker willing to flaunt her prosecutorial skills: She went viral in 2018 when she interrogated now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

Then-President Trump said she was “extraordinarily nasty” at the time. And a soundbite of that exchange has become an often-cited piece of campaign fodder for Democrats running on abortion rights this cycle: Harris asking Kavanaugh whether he can name "any laws that give the government the power to make decisions about the male body."

Harris returned to the Senate relatively frequently in the first two years of the Biden administration, when the chamber was evenly divided, casting the tie-breaking vote more often than any other vice president in American history.

Since launching her presidential campaign this summer, she’s drafted a legion of House members as surrogates, drawing lawmakers into the fold who felt they were kept at an arm's length by the Biden campaign and who hadn’t found Harris as easy to reach when she was a senator.

Harris has years of experience working with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and also a longstanding relationship with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries formed first through the Congressional Black Caucus. Jeffries, also a New Yorker, is well positioned to become House speaker if Democrats retake control of the chamber next year and remain as minority leader should the GOP come out victorious.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) greets US Representative Susie Lee (L) and US Representative Steven Horsford (2nd L) upon arrival at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 10, 2024. Harris and Walz are in Las Vegas for a campaign rally.

Even if Democrats win both chambers, Harris would still have some obstacles to accomplishing big things. Legislation would need to overcome the 60-vote threshold posed by opponents who threaten to use the Senate filibuster – though Harris has also said while on the campaign trail that she would support a historic change to the procedure that allow exceptions for key issues like abortion rights. If Republicans win either chamber, as they are expected to do in the Senate, she'll have to broker deals to get substantive legislation passed and would likely face aggressive oversight from conservative lawmakers – as well as roadblocks in getting her appointees confirmed for Cabinet roles and to fill judicial vacancies.

Harris' current boss, President Joe Biden, can be described as a creature of the Senate – and he certainly leveraged his decades-long career in the upper chamber while living in the White House. Harris' allies say she would bring new perspectives and a fresh approach to dealing with Congress.

Senate allies

Some of Harris’ most reliable Democratic partners joined the Senate in 2017, the same year she did: Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

Cortez Masto and Harris had an old friendship forged when they were both attorneys general. The pair sued the big banks in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and won a $20 billion settlement.

“Then we just came to know one another, trust one another, like one another,” said Cortez Masto, who has been a regular surrogate for Harris on the campaign trail and who helped vet her potential vice presidential candidates.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who Harris served with on the Judiciary Committee, is often cited as one of her closest allies on the Hill, as is Senate President Pro Tempore and Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listen as Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept, 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP) ORG XMIT: WX339

Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, who was California secretary of state while Harris was in the Senate and who replaced her when she became vice president, remains a good friend, as does Sen. Laphonza Butler, who was a policy adviser to Harris’ 2019 campaign but who will leave the chamber in November after declining to run for a full Senate term.

And if she wins her closely-contested race for a Senate seat representing Maryland against former Gov. Larry Hogan, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks would bring a friendship with Harris to the chamber that started 14 years ago when Harris was the district attorney in San Francisco. Harris called Alsobrooks to congratulate her for winning her underdog race for state's attorney in Maryland's Prince George's County.

Harris continues to have a good relationship with Schumer, who made an exception to help her land a spot on a choice committee, Judiciary, despite another California senator, the late Dianne Feinstein, also serving on the panel. It allowed Harris to capitalize on her prosecutorial background during fights over Trump's eventual first-term Supreme Court nominees.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) (2nd L) shares a moment with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) (R) as Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) (L) looks on during a news conference on immigration in front of the U.S. Capitol May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.

As vice president, Harris has also stayed in touch with Sen. Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who was the top Democrat on the panel when Harris served on it.

“I think she’ll come with an appreciation that you’ve got to work with Congress,” the Virginia Democrat said. “She’ll come with relationships, but also with a willingness to roll up her sleeves.”

Warner said she built positive relationships with Republicans on the committee as well, but said he didn’t want to “put them in a difficult position” by naming them: “They might have to say otherwise right now.”

Harris has organized a group of GOP campaign surrogates and pledged to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet. She might find Republican allies in the Senate among the moderates who have not endorsed Trump: Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who she served with on the Intelligence Committee, as well as Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Todd Young, R-Ind., and Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who now serves as the Biden-appointed U.S. ambassador to Turkey, recalled working with Harris on efforts to extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which temporarily protects young people from deportation who were illegally brought to the U.S. as children.

Congress still hasn’t found a solution to improve the country’s immigration system, but Flake said of Harris: “She understands that that can only happen in a bipartisan way.”

House allies

Harris’ roster of congressional friends favors the Senate, but she still has close relationships that she could lean on in the lower chamber.

She has ties to Jeffries through her time as a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, and if Democrats take the House and the White House they would be a historic pairing as the first Black House Speaker and the first woman president. Harris also has kept in touch with several members of the group, including current Chair Rep. Steven Horsford, D-N.V.

Harris has also built a good relationship with the House co-chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., and was a leader of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus during her time in Congress. She invited Horsford, Barragan and Rep. Judy Chu, a California Democrat and the caucus' chair, to sit in her box during her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Democratic rising stars Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Nikema Williams, D-Ga., all count Harris as a mentor.

Crockett said during a speech at the Democratic National Convention that she wasn’t sure she made the right choice in running for the House when she arrived in Washington in January 2023. The first time she met Harris as vice president, she said, “she saw right through me. She saw the distress. I immediately began crying. And the most powerful woman in the world wiped my tears and listened.”

Harris has also been a longtime mentor to organizer Lateefah Simon, who is all but guaranteed to win her Bay Area congressional race and head to the House next year.

And she’s chosen staff with deep connections to the House: Her director of legislative affairs as vice president is Andy Flick, who was the executive director of the centrist New Democrat Coalition, a crucial bloc of the Democratic caucus.

