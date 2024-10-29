Kamala Harris Won The Nickelodeon Kids Pick The President Poll. That Might Mean Something.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, arrives at Burns Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a rally on Oct. 28, 2024. Tom Williams via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris won the Nickelodeon Kids Pick The President poll, which might give adult voters some insight into who could win the election next week.

Nickelodeon has hosted the poll since 1988, and the kid voters (or at least, people who said they were kids) have only wrongly predicted the next president twice. In 2004, 57% chose John Kerry for president and 43% picked George W. Bush. In 2016, 53% chose Hillary Clinton, while only 36% picked Donald Trump. (Clinton did, however, win the popular vote in 2016.)

This year, more than 32,000 people voted in the poll from Oct. 3-23, and they elected Harris with 52% of the vote, while Trump received 48%.

During the Nickelodeon Kids Pick The President special, American kids discussed issues important to them, including the economy, school safety, health care and artificial intelligence.

Linda Ellerbee, the former host of “Nick News,” the Nickelodeon kids news program, said in 2008, “It’s important to take note of who won the Kids’ Vote, simply because so many kids vote the way their parents will. But what really counts is this: They participated in democracy. They voted. How can this be

anything but good?”

