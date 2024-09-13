Kamilla Cardoso paid up on her Dawn Staley Olympic bet during her latest WNBA tunnel walk

Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso (10) embraces head coach Dawn Staley in the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports ORG

Kamilla Cardoso and Dawn Staley finally settled their Olympics bet, and the results are pretty great.

During the 2024 Paris Games, Brazil and the USWNT squared off in the women's soccer gold medal game. Staley tweeted Cardoso with a friendly bet: if Brazil won, she would wear a Brazilian jersey on the sideline during a future game.

But if the U.S. won, Cardoso would have to wear a jersey during a tunnel walk ahead of a Chicago Sky matchup. Much to Kamilla's dismay, Team USA came through for Dawn. Earlier this week, ahead of a Mystics-Sky matchup, the rookie paid up on her bet by arriving wearing a Trinity Rodman Team USA soccer jersey.

A bet’s a bet, & we LOVE to see it!! 🤩👏



(Via @chicagosky) pic.twitter.com/NhMIKew1LI — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) September 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Kamilla Cardoso paid up on her Dawn Staley Olympic bet during her latest WNBA tunnel walk