Kamloops mixed martial arts athlete determined to compete — with a prosthetic leg

Kalon Fraser had his first surgery when he was two years old to try to repair what he calls underdeveloped tissues in his left leg. Over the next 16 years, he would endure another 16 surgeries.

At age 18, he told the doctor he'd had enough and wanted the leg amputated.

"I figured I was better without [my leg], and I was," he said.

Now, even though he's missing part of his leg, Fraser has taken up competitive mixed martial arts.

His doctor told him staying physically active would be the best thing for the remaining part of his leg, so he started boxing. While training for that, he met a friend who introduced him to the world of mixed martial arts.

"I basically grew up my whole life not being able to do the stuff that the other kids did," Fraser said. When he started learning mixed martial arts, that changed.

Fraser's coach said his amputee student is a role model for the rest of the members at his club.

"I always make all fun of all my guys. They all sit out there and they don't show up to class and lots of them are all 'I got a sore thumb' or 'I hurt my finger' or something like that," said coach Chad Freeman.

"This guy doesn't have an excuse, he shows up to the club all the time, sometimes twice a day."

Freeman said Fraser's movements on the mat have to be different from other fighters to adjust for his prosthetic leg.

"Not only do I come into class and I teach him martial arts and whatnot, he teaches me to keep going and how to quit making excuses and get down to the grind.," Freeman said.

"I look up to this guy more than anybody and I learn from him."

The pressure of knowing his coach admires him is part of what keeps Fraser committed to his sport.

"Too many people are looking up to me right now and my coach says he's looking up to me. I've got to be here," Fraser said.

But it's his own motivation that keeps him going back to train.

Though he lost his first fight in his first jiu-jitsu competition, Fraser feels confident in his choice to practice martial arts.

"You train weeks on end ... and win or lose in minutes," he said.

"It's great."

