Kamloops RCMP investigating suspected homicide at motel

CBC
·1 min read
Do not recrop, photo from crime scene used for file image. 2021 Wildman property (Jeff Stapleton/CBC - image credit)
Do not recrop, photo from crime scene used for file image. 2021 Wildman property (Jeff Stapleton/CBC - image credit)

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after they found a man shot dead in a motel room early Friday.

Cpl. Crystal Evans with Kamloops RCMP said that officers went to a motel near the 2500-block of Trans Canada Highway East just after midnight following a report of a person who had been shot. Police found a deceased man in one of the rooms, RCMP said.

"Although very early in the investigation, preliminary observations suggest the shooting was not random," Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

"At this time, it's too early to speculate on a motive or if it's related to any other investigations currently occurring."

RCMP say investigators are continuing to canvass the neighbourhood and collect evidence through the weekend.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation, police said.

Anyone with more information or video footage is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

 

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Sask. man has been missing since January: RCMP

    RCMP are asking for help to find a man who has been missing for more than four months.Kebo Bear, 30 was last seen walking on Pelican Lake First Nation on or about Jan. 22, the Mounties said in a Thursday news release.Bear is about five foot eight and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo of a bear paw on his left arm, a ring tattoo on one of his right fingers in addition to ear and lip piercings, according to the release.RCMP say Bear was last seen wearing a black winte

  • Former educational assistant now accused of sexually assaulting 17 men and boys

    A now-former educational assistant from Ottawa who was first charged with three counts of sexual assault and interference is now facing more than 40 new charges against 14 more people.The list of charges against 32-year-old Kevan Henshaw now comes to about 50. They're related to alleged crimes involving 17 boys and men.In a Friday morning news release, Ottawa police allege the crimes began in January 2022, months earlier than the original September 2022 timeline they put forward when Henshaw was

  • Family remembers woman killed in boat crash as a 'force'

    When Juliette Côté was 12 or 13 years old, she marched around the neighbourhood, handing out business cards offering her services as a babysitter.Once she got her foot in the door, that entrepreneurial streak didn't quit. The precocious teen convinced parents to let her organize their homes, labelling toy bins and cleaning up kitchens.By the time she was 22, Juliette had started a successful home staging company with her mom, had just graduated with distinction from St. Lawrence College and was

  • Atlantic whitefish are on the brink of extinction. Can a captive breeding program save them?

    Scientists will implant tiny tracking tags in up to 200 captive-raised Atlantic whitefish this year as part of the effort to stave off extinction of one of Canada's most critically endangered species.Three interconnected lakes behind the town of Bridgewater, N.S., are the only place on earth where this ancient relative of Atlantic salmon still survives in the wild.The tagged fish will be released into the Petite Rivière watershed to locate spawning areas and to see if the fish have retained thei

  • Police Confirm 10-Year-Old Boy Was Bullied Before 'Traumatic' Suicide: 'We Have a Problem'

    Investigators confirmed “there was some bullying taking place” in Sammy Teusch’s life, both in and out of school, before the boy died on May 5

  • Yellowknife woman identified as U.S. fugitive wanted in deadly 1994 crash

    Kate Dooley, who lived in Yellowknife, died in December 2019. (Submitted by Kimberley Smale. )A woman who lived in Yellowknife has been identified as a U.S. fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash in Scottsdale, Ariz, police say. Gloria Schulze, who lived in Yellowknife under the name Kate Dooley, was charged in 1994 after hitting a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Angela Maher, who was on her way to pick up a friend while visiting the city.Police said the investigation revea

  • I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.

    The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.

  • 'Dine and Dash' Couple Jailed After Racking Up ‘Huge' Restaurants Bills: ‘Brazen Offending’

    Married Welsh couple Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay bills at five restaurants

  • Donald Trump Spokesperson’s Hot Take On His Conviction Has Critics Cackling

    Liz Harrington’s response to the former president’s hush money trial verdict raised eyebrows all around.

  • Alabama death row inmate gives thumbs-up, says 'Love y'all' before execution

    Jamie Ray Mills, a man who was on death row for nearly two decades, was executed Thursday after all his final appeals were denied.

  • Warden told to justify killer's prison transfer for drug dealing

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge has given the warden of B.C.'s Mission Institution, 50 kilometres east of Vancouver, three weeks to justify the transfer of a so-called "high-profile" killer from medium to maximum security after he was accused of being a major player in the prison's drug subculture.Jeffrey Leinen was subject to an emergency involuntary transfer to Kent Institution, about 35 kilometres away, last November when prison informants fingered him as a drug dealer and a search of his cell tur

  • Serial killer Robert Pickton dead

    WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b

  • Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building. Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early

  • Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler criticizes attorney but holds 'no ill will' toward golfer

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler said he has “no ill will” toward the pro golfer for injuries he said he suffered while directing traffic after a fatal accident during the PGA Championship.

  • Coronation Street confirms Roy Cropper's fate after murder attempt

    Coronation Street has revealed Roy Cropper's fate following a murder attempt by the terrorist Griff Reynolds.

  • Judge denies petition to recall death sentence of man who killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday denied a petition to recall the death sentence against Richard Allen Davis, who in 1993 killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas after kidnapping her from her bedroom at knifepoint in a crime that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Davis guilty of first-degree murder and of the “special circumstances” of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and attempting a lewd act on a child. Davis was on parole at the time of the child's abduction and killing and had

  • CNN anchor pushes back on Trump attorney’s claims of his ‘exemplary’ behavior during trial

    CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins pushed back against former President Trump’s lead attorney Todd Blanche on Thursday when he claimed his client displayed “exemplary” behavior during the hush money trial. “President Trump, in my view, behaved in a way that I thought was exemplary for a defendant facing what he was facing in that environment, in…

  • Christopher Gregor, known as treadmill dad, found guilty in 6-year-old son's death

    Christopher Gregor was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter after his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, died from blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen.

  • Donald Trump’s attorney was 'shocked' the former president took the verdict with 'solemnness'

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyer told The Associated Press he was surprised at Trump’s stoic demeanor as he listened to the verdict that made him the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime. Todd Blanche was sitting to Trump’s left in the Manhattan courtroom as the verdict was read — the jury foreman repeating the word “guilty” 34 times.

  • ‘Treadmill Dad’ Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of 6-Year-Old Son

    Christopher Gregor is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2 in the death of his son Corey Micciolo; however, he plans to appeal the conviction