Kamloops RCMP investigating suspected homicide at motel

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after they found a man shot dead in a motel room early Friday.

Cpl. Crystal Evans with Kamloops RCMP said that officers went to a motel near the 2500-block of Trans Canada Highway East just after midnight following a report of a person who had been shot. Police found a deceased man in one of the rooms, RCMP said.

"Although very early in the investigation, preliminary observations suggest the shooting was not random," Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

"At this time, it's too early to speculate on a motive or if it's related to any other investigations currently occurring."

RCMP say investigators are continuing to canvass the neighbourhood and collect evidence through the weekend.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation, police said.

Anyone with more information or video footage is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.