Kanata residents teed off over plan to swap golf course for housing

The owner of the Kanata Golf and Country Club wants to replace its 18-hole course with housing, and has joined with a pair of developers to come up with a plan for the 70-hectare property — despite opposition from the west Ottawa community.

"Golf courses are struggling across the country, and particularly in saturated markets like Ottawa," said Robert Visentin, ClubLink's senior vice-president of investments, in a statement.

'This is quite a big shock to our community.' - Coun. Jenna Sudds

Fewer people are golfing, while the costs of maintaining courses keep going up, Visentin said.

ClubLink's parent company, TWC Enterprises Ltd., said in its financial filings that labour costs have increased significantly after Ontario implemented its $15 minimum wage.

'Vast community impacts'

ClubLink and its two developer partners, Richcraft Homes and Minto Communities, say they will consult the public in 2019 to come up with development plans for the 50-year-old course, which weaves its way through the heart of the community.

Residents, however, are already up in arms.

Kanata North's new city councillor, Jenna Sudds, said her email, phone and social media accounts have been buzzing all day with messages from residents concerned they'll lose green space and their property values will drop.

Since ClubLink told her of its plans Thursday night, Sudds said she's been meeting with staff, trying to sort out the meaning of a 1981 agreement between the former City of Kanata and Campeau Corp. that promised to protect 40 per cent of the area for green space — area taken up mainly by the golf course.

"It's a business decision with some very far-reaching, vast community impacts that I think the previous City of Kanata tried to protect us from," she said.

Kanata effectively grew around the course, Sudds explained. She said she planned to go out door-knocking Friday evening, and would hold office hours on Saturday and Sunday to hear from concerned residents.

"This is quite a big shock to our community," Sudds said. "And I think it's very important that [I hear] those concerns, their ideas, their fears, to best equip myself moving forward to react to this."

