Kane Brown Encourages Kids to 'Dream' as He Accepts the Country Champion Award at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

"Dream, help people out and don't listen to people that say no or tell you no when you try to do something," Brown said in his acceptance speech

Mickey Bernal/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Kane Brown performs during the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee

Kane Brown is the people's country champion!

The country music star appeared at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 26, to accept one of the night's highest honors.

"I always, always look down on myself every day. [I] always look down on myself and I never think I should be on this stage," Brown, 30, said after thanking his fans.

The musician also encouraged "any kid" and anyone watching to "dream, help people out and don't listen to people that say no or tell you no when you try to do something."

Before ending his speech, Brown thanked his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown, with whom he shares three kids.



Jason Davis/WireImage Kane Brown

"She holds our house down," he said, adding that he can't wait to be home with his "babies."

Brown is in good company as the second-ever recipient of the award. Wynnona Judd received the first at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards in 2023.

“Since the beginning of his career, Kane Brown has ensured that his legacy will extend beyond music,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. "His dedication to empowering and supporting younger generations is nothing short of inspiring, and we’re thrilled to honor him with the Country Champion Award.”

The "Be Like That" singer began his illustrious career with a crowdfunded EP, Closer, debuting at No. 22 on the Top Country Albums chart. After opening up for Florida Georgia Line in 2016, Brown signed to a major label. He eventually earned his first No. 1 hit with "What Ifs" in 2017 alongside Lauren Alaina.

Since then, Brown has expanded his country sound with collaborators ranging from Becky G to Khalid. He also entered the Pop charts for the first time with "One Thing Right," his 2019 collaboration with electronic producer Marshmello.

Tibrina Hobson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown

Brown also made history in 2021 after being the first Black person to win video of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for "Worldwide Beautiful." The "Leave You Alone" singer previously opened up to PEOPLE about being biracial, saying, "I'm biracial; I didn't know that until I was 7 or 8 years old."

Even though Brown's latest album, Different Man, came out in 2022, he's had a productive year and was up for seven awards tonight.

The 2024 PCCAs will air live on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

